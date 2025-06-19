Jaguars' Travis Hunter Lands on Projected All-Rookie Team
The Jacksonville Jaguars have put themselves in a position to be a team that has a good bounce-back season in 2025. The new regime came in and added pieces that will help them get things in order right away. One big thing that the new regime did not have to do was look for a quarterback because they have a good young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence.
The shocking move the new regime made came in the 2025 NFL Draft, when they moved up to the second overall pick and took Travis Hunter. Hunter is a pick that fits well with the Jaguars. He is exactly what the Jaguars needed.
As the offseason moves along for the Jaguars, they will have a lot of decisions to make with the roster. One other move that the team will need to make is how much will rookie wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter play on both sides of the ball? The Jaguars are going to play him on both sides of the ball, but they might lean one way more than the other.
For the Jaguars, they have a special player in Hunter. They want to make sure they are looking out for his best interest and do not put him in a position where he could get injured. Hunter is good for the team because the position that he plays, the team needed to address it this offseason, and they did by taking him. Now they will just need to figure out what to do with him on both sides of the ball.
Hunter is now predicted to make the 2025 NFL All Rookie-Team.
"Hunter is preparing to play both ways, but it appears as though receiver will be his primary role," said Gennaro Filice of NFL.com. "With Pro Football Focus charting just four drops on his 216 targets over three college campaigns, Hunter possesses rare ball skills. And his ability to contort his body at the catch point is a sight to behold."
"The slighter frame would have been more of a concern in previous NFL eras, but WR size thresholds aren’t what they used to be. I ranked Brian Thomas Jr. as last season’s top rookie wideout, and it won’t be the least bit surprising if his new Jaguars teammate earns that distinction in 2025. This could immediately be one of the league’s most dynamic receiving tandems."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and Hunter all year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars, and more by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.