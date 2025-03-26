Jaguars' Rival Titans Seem to Be Zeroing In QB
It is looking more and more like the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the AFC South will be welcoming a new starting quarterback to their ranks.
While the buzz for the Tennessee Titans before the NFL Scouting Combine seemed to focus on the likes of Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter, there is no questioning the Titans seem to be focusing on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.
"Tennessee will hold an additional private workout with potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. The Titans have become increasingly impressed with Ward and, while they are expected to listen to offers for the No. 1 overall pick, it now would take an even stronger package to acquire the draft’s top selection," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on social media on Tuesday.
This comes just a day after the Titans sent a giant congregation of their most important coaching and scouting staff members to Miami's pro day to get a close look at Ward. No matter what mock you look at, Ward's name has consistently been at the top of them for a reason.
Ward himself knows it as well; it is impossible for the Titans to hide their interest when they send so many high-profile names to his pro day, but Ward knows they were there for a reason.
" "They finally got to see me throw in person. That should be all they need to see. But at the end of the day ... I'm going to be happy whatever team I go to. I'm just trying to play football," Ward told ESPN.
If the Titans take Ward, then the AFC South will have four quarterbacks who were top-four picks since 2021 in Ward, Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson.
Lawrence and Stroud have certainly panned out, with Lawrence earning one of the biggest contracts in football and Stroud shining as a rookie. Both have hit bumps at times, too, but the Jaguars and Houston Texans know they have their quarterbacks.
Richardson is the only miss so far, with the former No. 4 pick's trajectory so down this offseason that the Indianapolis Colts signed Daniel Jones in free agency to provide competition.
Perhaps the Titans throw a curveball on draft day, but it is starting to look a lot more like the draft will really start at No. 2.
