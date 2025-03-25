New Jaguars Regime Can Benefit From Bad Drafting Teams
The Jacksonville Jaguars have gone through a major franchise shake-up this offseason. Owner Shad Khan has brought in a new head coach in Liam Coen and a new general manager James Gladstone to get the franchise going in the right direction for next year.
Coen and Gladstone made their plan clear all offseason long, and they have followed it so far. They have brought in players that they knew from their previous teams. They want to build a certain culture and ensure they can have good chemistry.
Now as the offseason keeps on moving, the next big thing coming up for the Jaguars is the 2025 NFL Draft. And the team can get better because they have the fifth overall pick and can find another playmaker with that selection.
The Jaguars can benefit from bad drafting teams and get a steal by having a player that should have been selected before their turn fall to them.
Hall of Fame senior committee member Rick Gosselin talked about why there are so many bad drafting teams heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
"When I was working the drafts and grading the drafts, I started every team with a C," said Gosselin on the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast. "You can count the great drafts in history on probably two hands. A lot of people grade drafts, and they grade everyone starts with an A, and you lose your A. My feeling is that if you have an A, you are supposed to get good players, so that is a C, if you did better you get a B ... But the overwhelming number of drafts are average and the guys that, the players or the teams that hit late."
"The new scouts, younger scouts, do not have those same connections. And a lot of times, they do not get the insight. that the older scouts got. Based on 20- and 30-year relationships with the scout that they had at a particular school. I think college coaches fold a lot of teams. They talk about players, they do not give them the negative stuff. And unfortunately, they find out the negative stuff after the draft and I think the fact that the scouting has gotten so much younger, I think has impacted the drafting."
