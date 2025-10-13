Jaguars' Foyesade Oluokun Gets Honest About London Trip
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun spoke to the media on Monday about the Seattle Seahawks loss, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcript of his comments, read below.
Q: On his thoughts on going to London on a Monday instead of a Thursday?
Oluokun: “I've done both. I think, me personally, I like going over there early. Kind of just less of a chance of maybe somebody miss-sleeping and then having that affect them right then and there. Let's say you go over on a Thursday, you accidentally don't do the sleep right, you're definitely going to be messed up for the game, so you give yourself a little bit of a chance to recover on a Monday. And then kind of just get the practices done over there, get the lay of the land and by the time the game's coming, it's just ready to be another game instead of having everything kind of hit you right away.”
Q: On if he is pleased to be playing one game in London as opposed to two?
Oluokun: “I love playing in London as many times as the team makes me (laughs). No, it's cool. I think it was a good camaraderie trip, the past years with two. It's tough being away from your facility and we like to play at the ’Bank [EverBank Stadium] and everything, but it was a good way to get closer to the team. So, we still have a little bit of time out there but just make the most of it and really own whatever comes up in this trip. Like whoever handles the trip the best probably has a better chance of winning. So just be on, dial in on our details of what we're supposed to be doing out there.”
Q: On if he can notice the team getting closer after a long trip to London?
Oluokun: “For sure, every time really. One of the times I think we started a win streak after being over there in London, won two. I think last year we won one of two, and I think that was for the morale, a big thing. Just winning one over there the second game. Yeah, you have nothing else to do except see your friends all day, every day, your teammates. Learn more about them, eat with them everything, instead of going home and getting time apart, you got to really become one with each other. So, it's a good opportunity to really—kind of feel like college again. Everybody's staying in the same places and eating in the same places. I enjoy the trip for sure.”
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about Oluokun's comments on the Seahawks game.
Please let us know your thoughts on Oluokun's comments on the Seahawks when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.