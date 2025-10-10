Jaguars' Newest Addition Has Steps to Be Ready for Week 6
Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone has made a host of moves to mold this roster to his vision. The latest victim of his cutthroat approach was fifth-year cornerback and former second-round pick Tyson Campbell. Less than half a season into his new four-year, $76.5 million contract with the Jags, Gladstone sent him packing.
He was traded to the Cleveland Browns along with a seventh-round pick in return for fellow corner Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round selection, courtesy of the New York Jets. Campbell had been solid as Jacksonville's CB1 through the first five games, but he did give up a handful of big plays to opposing receivers and didn't fit in with the Jaguars' new ball-hawking squad.
Statistically, Newsome II has been much better in coverage than Campbell this year. Pro Football Focus had the former Jaguar ranked 123rd out of 169 eligible cornerbacks in that category, while listing the former Cleveland DB at 68th. However, Newsome II benefited from playing alongside shutdown defender Denzel Ward. Now, he'll have to prove that he can be a true number one on the outside for Jacksonville, starting in Week 6's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
Will Greg Newsome II play in Week 6?
All expectations are that Greg Newsome II will suit up and start for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their upcoming clash with the Seattle Seahawks. They're going to need him if they want to stand any chance of containing star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba. JSN has been one of the best receivers in the NFL so far this season, with 34 catches for 534 yards and two touchdowns in five games.
He's currently leading the league in yards per target at 12.4. For comparison, Brian Thomas Jr. is at just 6.4 yards per target this year, and even last season, averaged 9.6. Smith-Njigba is playing out of his mind right now, which makes it all the more crucial that Newsome II is available and effective for the Jaguars in Game 1. Jacksonville media asked Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile how quickly he expects his new cornerback to learn the system:
"I'm going to find out pretty quick here," he said with a laugh. "So, I’ll probably have a better answer in a few days, but yeah, we're going to try and get him going as fast as we can and see how all that goes.”
A follow-up question was posed about whether Campanile will focus on the specific game plan against Seattle first:
"Yeah, I think he's a very bright guy, just from talking to him and talking to other people who have been around him, and I think he'll be quick on the uptake. But yeah, just getting him ready for the game plan — that's priority number one right now.”
