How Jaguars' Patrick Mekari Resembles Former All-Pro
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett has only coached one other offensive lineman similar to Patrick Mekari.
The Jaguars' new starting right guard is arguably the most versatile offensive lineman in the entire NFL, taking snaps at all five offensive line spots during his tenure with the Baltimore Ravens.
That kind of quality doesn't come around often. In fact, the last time Sarrett saw it was in the form of a nine-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and 2010s All-Decade team member: former Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice PounceY.
"No, Maurkice Pouncey was the other one. He played center, and then we had him the guard for a game, and then we were actually pushing him out to tackle one week. We practiced the tackle the whole week and then, but he did end up doing it in game," Sarrett told Jaguars On SI at the end of OTAs.
"So he was the closest one to Patrick, I would say. So very similar type guys, you know, glue guys. That's another guy who wouldn't bat an eye. You can put that guy, running back, quarterback, wherever he was, like, let's go."
That kind of quality isn't found in most offensive linemen. Many times, an interior offensive lineman is just that and an offensive tackle is just that.
But that is not the case with Mekari, and the Jaguars are set to benefit from it in a big way. While most teams may see their depth chart go into meltdown mode with even one injury along the offensive line, Mekari gives the Jaguars the flexbility to not hit the panic button when injuries come up.
The same thing Pouncey did with the Steelers over his illustrious career.
"I think it takes a lot of stress off us as coaches, you know, like I said earlier, you know, it allows you to, you know, no worries," Sarrett said.
"You know, well, we lost our right guard. Well, no worries. We can put him there. The big thing is, when you lose a tackle, you see, these guys are gonna start worrying. Well, now I'm moving my guards out to tackle. And they're they're playing at a high level, so I feel good about it."
Find us today on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Mekari!
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.