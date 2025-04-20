Jaguars' Boselli Reviews Offensive Line Additions
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line is set to look a lot different in 2025.
After the departures of veteran guard Brandon Scherff and center Mitch Morse, the Jaguars made sure to throw plenty of resources at the unit in free agency to give them a chance to take a leap in the fall.
Speaking with Jaguars senior writer John Oesher on the EVPodcast, Boselli explained why the additions to the offensive line were such an important step.
"Listen, I think we got better, and that's the goal," Boselli said when asked about the team's free agency haul.
Not surprisngly, the Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive lineman is especially fond of what the Jaguars did to invest in the offensive line.
Four of the Jaguars' 10 free agency signings were along the offensive trenches: Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga, and Fred Johnson -- with the first two expected to start from Day 1.
"I really like, we invested, you know, four offensive linemen in Mekari at the guard. You know, saw him when he got -- he's back in the building, coming back. He looks great," Boselli said.
"Hansey, at center, Chuba, who has played tackle and guard, and then big Fred Johnson was the last guy from the Eagles, who's just a massive human being. So I really like what we did up front."
The Jaguars could still add to the offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft, even as early as with the No. 5 pick. With 10 picks throughout the draft, don't expect the Jaguars to ignore the trenches on either side of the ball.
“I’m glad you asked that because something that's been very clear to both Liam and I, and it’s something we both value innately, is physical and mental toughness," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said when asked about adding to the lines last week.
"I know that probably was apparent in that just by default the offensive line and defensive line, that breeds that sort of mentality and that type of play. We prioritized addressing offensive line through pro-free agency. I think we'll continue to do that throughout the draft."
As Gladstone noted, the Jaguars will have their options. And if those options consist of the Jaguars devoting more resources to the offensive line, then you can rest assure Boselli will approve.
"I don't think we're limited at the fronts, right? That stuff should show up at all levels of our offensive and defensive operation, and clearly on special teams," Gladstone said.
"That's always going to remain at the forefront. Those two elements in tandem is really a real combination that we covet. I think you'll hear just about every time that Liam steps to a podium, he's going to mention some version of physical and mental toughness as really what he's hunting up."
