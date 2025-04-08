Jaguars Can Spark Defensive Overhaul With No. 5 Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a forgettable past couple of seasons. The Jaguars struggled in nearly every facet of the game last season, as they crawled to a 4-13 finish on the season. Jacksonville suffered through an injury-plagued season where few things went right.
However, the Jaguars took matters into their own hands at the end of the season. By swapping out Trent Baalke for James Gladstone and Doug Pederson for Liam Coen, the Jaguars appear primed to at least be a more competitive football team this upcoming season.
The Pro Football Network released their most recent mock draft with first-round projections for every team in the National Football League. The Jaguars are projected to select defensive lineman Mason Graham to help solidify a struggling Jaguars defense.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars could go a lot of different directions here, but they have a feature group at edge with Joshua Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Adding Mason Graham in the middle not only lands them a blue chip tackle that wins with his hands, but they get their missing piece to really bring things together on the DL under new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile in Jacksonville," PFN said.
PFN noted the fact that Graham can help the Jaguas in an area they have struggled in the most lately. While it will take much more than Graham to help the Jaguars' turnaround on defense, the talented defensive lineman could easily be the spark that gets them going again.
"The Jaguars have a glaring defensive line need. They’ve lacked toughness on that side of the ball for years, and adding Graham immediately changes that. With new head coach Liam Coen seemingly content with the team’s offensive weapons, addressing defense early makes sense," PFN said.
"Graham has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler. He’s a powerful interior defender with quickness off the snap and an array of disruptive moves. While his trench power is clear, Graham’s football IQ separates him from other interior linemen."
After years of getting free agency and the NFL Draft wrong, the Jaguars must secure a solid draft haul this offseason, or the changes they have made so far will be pointless. Jacksonville must knock this draft out of the park.
Make sure to follow us right now on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also visit our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.