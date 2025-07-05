Ex-Jaguars Star Telvin Smith Arrested
Former Jacksonville Jaguars star linebacker Telvin Smith has once again run into legal issues.
According to arrest records from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Smith was arrested on Thursday and charged and accused with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill,
It is currently known what the circumstances following Smith's arrest are.
This is not the first time Smith has been arrested since his NFL career ended under strange circumstances.
In 2021, Smith pleaded no contest after being charged with charged under Florida Statute 794.05, which states "A person 24 years of age or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years of age commits a felony of the second degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082, s. 775.083, or s. 775.084."
As part of a plea deal with the State Attorney's Office, Smith was put on probation for three years and had one year waived.
Smith was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played for the team for five seasons and signed a four-year contract extension in Oct. 2017 worth $45 million.
Smith did not play for Jacksonville in 2019 after announcing in May via his Instragram that he would be sitting out the season.“It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order," Smith posted. "I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season."
At the time, the Jaguars' decision-makers were not able to give definitive answers on why Smith walked away from the team and the sport in general and when he would be back. While many wondered if Smith would be back after the 2019 season, the former Florida State Seminole product has ran into a host off-field issues since his final days with the franchise.
Smith has not played a down of football since he stepped away from the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk all things Jaguars.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.