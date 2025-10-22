Jaguar Report

Jaguars Legend Tom Coughlin Earns Rare Honor

The first head coach in Jacksonville Jaguars history is one step closer to legend status.

John Shipley

Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Tom Coughlin, left, is awarded a trophy for being named to the Jaguar Ring of Honor in 2024, by Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli, during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars legend Tom Coughlin is one step closer to footbal immortality.

Coughlin was announced as one of 12 coach candidates to join the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, joining other Super Bowl-winning head coaches like Bill Belichick, Mike Shanahan, and Mike Holmgren.

"Hall of Fame bylaws stipulated that Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee members vote for 12 individuals each at this stage of the selection process. Each committee person will cast an additional ballot later this month to reduce the list to nine semifinalists, with those results to be announced in early November," the Hall of Fame said.

"The Coach Blue-Ribbon Committee will meet virtually in mid-November and through a sequence of reduction votes will select one (1) Finalist for the Class of 2026. Comprising the committee are nine individuals – seven who also are members of the full Selection Committee and two others who hold voting rights for this subcommittee only. Bylaws stipulate that candidates in the Coach category be retired from professional football for one full season after a Hall of Fame election cycle has begun. Individuals who last coached in the 2024 season are eligible for the Class of 2026."

Coughlin's Run

Coughlin became the first-ever Jaguars head coach after the expansion franchise was awarded to the city, eventually coaching the team for eight years and leading them to four playoff appearances. From 1996-1999, the Jaguars went to the playoffs four times and went 45-19 in the regular season, the best run in franchise history. During that span, the Jaguars went 11-5 twice and a franchise-best 14-2.

Coughlin ended his Jaguars head coaching career with a 68-60 regular-season record and a 4-4 record in the playoffs. Coughlin is tied for the most wins in franchise history and has the best winning percentage of any head coach in franchise history.

Coughlin was hired as the Jaguars' top front office executive in 2017 and helped mold Jacksonville into a 10-6 football team that made it all the way to the AFC Championship game.

Coughlin was honored by the team in Week 5 of the 2024 season, being named into the Pride of the Jaguars, the team's Hall of Fame. He was present at training camp earlier this year as Jaguars Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli took over in the Executive Vice President of Football Operations role.

"Coach Coughlin -- I grew up a Patriots fan, so he broke my heart a few times. And [former UMASS and New York Giants WR] Victor Cruz being my college roommate, obviously, very close with coach Coughlin, he's been such a support for me since I've had the opportunity to take this job and live here," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said in August.

JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.