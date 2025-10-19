Winners and Losers From Jaguars' Deflating Efforts vs. Rams
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the verge of a backslide after entering the first losing streak of the Liam Coen era.
The Jaguars' disappointing 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams has created far more questions than answers, and it will be up to the Jaguars' staff and locker room to bounce back after a two-game losing streak has dropped them to 4-3.
So, who were the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's loss? We break it down below.
Winners
Travis Hunter
This one is easy. Hunter had his best day as a receiver, scoring his first touchdown and recording his first 100-yard day. It is a shame it came in a blowout, but Hunter looked the most comfortable he has on offense all year. And the one time he was thrown at on defense, he made a big play by knocked the ball out of Davante Adams' hands. He is coming along nicely.
Travis Etienne
Travis Etienne did not get much run this game because the Jaguars were down by two touchdowns by the time they got their first first down of the game. But that is why Etienne is actually a winner -- the last two weeks have shown the Jaguars thrown the ball 90 times and lean on the passing game. They had to Sunday due to the score, but the offense's complete lack of efficiency without the running game shows just how important Etienne is.
Losers
Cam Little
It has gotten to the point with Cam Little that it feels like the Jaguars have to add some competition to the kicker position before they play again. Little was fantastic as a rookie, but it has gotten to the point in 2025 where it feels like his missed kicks and the subsequent lack of faith in him has led to the Jaguars making some less-than ideal decisions in terrms of game management. Once that starts happening, it is hard to come back from it.
Brian Thomas Jr.
On one of Brian Thomas' seven targets on Sunday, he picked up 24 yards. On the other six targets, he picked up ... seven yards. Thomas had his two best games in the two previous weeks, but Sunday was another drop-filled step back for the Jaguars' No. 1 receiver. His drops have often come on third down, too, and this was again the case on Sunday. When that happens, it only magnifies his struggles.
Passing Game
Outside of the Lawrence-Hunter connection, nothing looked good for the Jaguars' passing game on Sunday. Thomas, Parker Washington, Dyami Brown, and Johnny Mundt all had drops, the offensive line struggled against a good pass-rush, and Lawrence was streaky in terms of both his accuracy and his pressure management. What was supposed to be a strenth for the Jaguars looks more like a weakness.
