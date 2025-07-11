Boselli Goes ‘Between the Ears’ at O-Line Masterminds
James Gladstone said his goal in architecting Jacksonville’s roster is uncovering intangibly rich players. Once those players are in the program, there can’t be a more intangibly rich resource than Hall of Famer Tony Boselli.
Few individuals are as valuable to a franchise as Boselli has been and continues to be for the Jaguars. The first draft selection in franchise history and now the team’s executive vice president of football operations, Boselli on Thursday demonstrated those intangibles in sharing how he prepared for opponent defensive linemen.
“It starts between the ears,” Boselli told more than 300 high school, college and NFL players in attendance on Thursday at the eighth annual O-Line Masterminds Summit in Frisco, Texas. “It's the mental side, understanding the situation and what you're going to get. It doesn't start from that moment in the game.
“It's the week, it's all the preparation, studying the game, understanding what you want to take away, what he wants to do to you.”
The second-overall selection in the 1995 draft, Boselli played all seven NFL seasons in Jacksonville and earned five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro honors. In just their second season, he helped the Jaguars advance all the way to the AFC Championship Game.
A panel speaker at this week’s summit, Boselli is only available to those in attendance for two days. But he’s available every day of the year for Jaguars players. So, when Jacksonville lines up against Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson and the Texans, for example, players have Boselli as a resource. He shared his advice on Thursday for how to prepare for elite pass-rushers.
“At the end of the day,” Boselli told those in attendance, courtesy of Brian Baldinger, “the third-and-9 at the end of the game is no different than third-and-9 in the first quarter. Same play. Expect the same rush.
“I actually think it's an advantage at that moment because you've paid attention, and started playing the game with your head. You understand what he wants to do and where he's attacking. What sets does he have an issue with? Where's your help coming from, if you have help. All those things have nothing to do with the physical; it's all playing the game between your ears.”
