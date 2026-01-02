Liam Coen Explains What Makes Jaguars' Shad Khan a Special Owner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is in the thick of the best season of his tenure as owner, and new head coach Liam Coen is the primary reason why.
Khan struck gold by hiring Coen in addition to executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli and general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars are sitting at 12-4 and are just four games away from an AFC South title, and Khan's decision to hire Coen is aging better each day.
Khan's Role
The impact Coen has made on Khan's franchise in the last year is clear. But so is the impact Khan has made on Coen thanks to his style of ownership and the support he has provided.
Khan, who has always gotten along well with his coaches, has been central to the Jaguars' rebirth. As Coen noted on a recent episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show' just what it is about Khan that helps him as a coach.
"I can't say enough good things about this guy. I mean, Shad Khan gave me an opportunity that, you know, nobody else had ever provided me and my family," Coen said.
"When you talk to Shad, you learn something every single time you talk to him. And he is extremely present. I mean, he comes in night before, he's at our team meeting night before the games, we're able to hang out, talk about things moving forward. We meet every Monday and go through it, go through the game, go through what's next."
Khan has long been a well-liked owner by the head coaches employed under his watch. He has been patient when needed, thrown support and resources at the team, and has found the perfect middle ground of being involved without getting in the middle of things.
And, Coen said, he has always been quick to give his coaches what they need and when they need it. That, he said, is exactly what Khan has brought in his first season as head coach.
"The amount of support -- I think back to London, when we lost a really challenging game in London against the Rams, and you're sitting in your locker in your office, and he's in there, and he's just ... all he was, was supportive. All it was, was 'how do we get this thing back on track?'" Coen said.
"It was all solution-oriented, and that's all he thinks about. That's all he tries to do is create solutions and an atmosphere for our players, that they can go and perform at the highest level. So to be an owner like Shad, it just it takes so much patience, obviously, and how much he cares about this place. All he wants to do is to win and have this place be special for these guys."
