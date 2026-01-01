A Year in Review For Jaguars After Wild 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had quite the 2025.
In the last 365 days, the Jaguars have fired a head coach in Doug Pederson, hired a new one in Liam Coen, reset their front office, and are now on the doorstep of the playoffs and an AFC South title. We discuss all this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.
Due to the daily battle that is life in the NFL, the Jaguars and Coen haven't exactly had time to smell the roses. But this time a year ago, the Jaguars were a few days away from their 13th loss in a downright miserable 2024 season.
Jaguars owned made the decision in the first week of January last year to fire Pederson. A few weeks later, the franchise split up with general manager Trent Baalke and hired Coen, executive vice president Tony Boselli, and general manager James Gladstone within a month.
Since then, Coen has quite simply had the Jaguars on a roll. The team started 4-1 with statement wins over the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before a two-game skid. Since then, the Jaguars have gone 8-1 and have won their last seven games to secure their first playoff spot since 2022.
“Yeah, I can't imagine we're going to have too much time here. That’s the beauty of this league though. It's so humbling that you don't have that time and there's not a lot of people that are truly happy at the end of the season unless you're holding the big one," Coen said on Thursday.
"And so that's the most humbling part about this profession and about this league is you put in so much time, you can do so many good things, but there's only one team that's really thrilled at the end of the season. And you’ve got to figure out a way to go do it all over again."
Coen and the Jaguars will hit their playoff path officially next week. But first, the Jaguars must focus on this week's opponent, the Tennessee Titans, and earn their AFC South title.
"And so, no matter what occurs you're able to, man, you have to reset your mind and go play the next week. I just saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay], his comments after the Atlanta game was like just how humbling of a game this is how humbling of a profession this is, that gives us the opportunity to get off the mat and go do it again, no matter what the circumstances were," Coen said.
"Win, lose, or draw, you’ve got to get off the mat and go prepare for the next game and nobody cares because it's all about the next one and the next opportunity.”
