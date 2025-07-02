Jaguars' Tony Khan Shares Recent Success With AEW
Jacksonville Jaguars chief football strategy officer and co-owner Tony Khan is an important man when it comes to the franchise, but the Jaguars are not the only organization he helps lead.
Khan also has led the movement for one of the most successful and fastest-growing professional wrestling promotions in the entire world with All Elite Wrestling, a brand he started as CEO in January 2019.
In the years since, Khan has seen the company take off, with the Jaguars' facilities and even owner Shad Khan all making their own apperances.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan explained the massive success AEW has recently experienced -- including a special accolade for their flagship show, Wednesday Night Dynamite.
"Since I last saw you, we became the longest running prime time pro wrestling show in the history of Turner Sports. And that's pretty special, because there's been a lot of great wrestling, the history of wrestling on Turner Sports spans multiple companies dating back to the 70s. And Wednesday Night Dynamite is the longest running now, it's the 300th episode [Wednesday] night," Khan said,
"It's very, very special thing for us. It's also the 100th episode of Saturday Night Collison this weekend on TNT. So it's a double milestone week, which is why I wanted to come celebrate it with you. And for AEW, in q4 we had a great audience, and we signed a new deal, an extension to stay at TBS and TNT, but also to simulcast on Max. So in Q1 not only do we become one of the top streaming shows on Max, but our audience on TBS actually got bigger -- the overall audience and the demo share."
Thanks to the streaming services on HBO Max, Khan's vision for AEW's future continues to grow more and more.
"It's been fantastic for this show, and it's been great for AEW. So we just got the Q2 numbers officially in. Q2 just ended yesterday, and QW was up from Q1, so two straight quarters on both TBS with Wednesday Night Dynamite and TNT for Saturday Night Collision. Yes, the ratings have been going up each quarter, and we've been building a streaming audience," Khan said.
"So like you said, you can build an audience on cable, and you know, these days, it's nice to have a success story on cable, but also, like you said, the power of streaming. You've seen it, and for us, Max has been such a great partner. So it's a really exciting time for AEW, with what's going on on, TBS, TNT and Max, growing and building the audience. But for the wrestling fans, the shows have been better than ever. The quality of the show is fantastic."
