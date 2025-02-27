Why Tony Khan Is Optimistic About the Jaguars' Future
Jacksonville Jaguars Director of Football Strategy Tony Khan has seen the franchise go through plenty of different variations over the years.
Now, Khan and the Jaguars are hoping that, finally, they have gotten it right with the hire of general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen and EVP Tony Boselli.
Why does Khan hope the latest version of the Jaguars' brass is finally the right mix to find a consistent winner? It starts with unity, something the Jaguars have not had in recent years of in-fighting between the front office and coaching staff.
"I think collaboration, like so many things in life, is also partially about chemistry, and I think we've all gotten to spend some time together. I think there is really good chemistry with the group," Khan said.
"I think like Tony [Boselli] said, the three of these guys all bring so much expertise, and one thing I think we all can totally agree on is we want the best for the Jaguars, and the city and this group. I think this is a really, really exciting time for the organization, everybody pulling in the same direction with really a lot of expertise here and a lot of brain power, and also some really good people at the table.”
The Jaguars have undergone a sea of change this offseason. Khan and the Jaguars hope it can bring the franchise what it has badly wanted for over a decade -- a sustained model for winning. Only time will tell if they are right.
“Yes, I think this is a great group, a really forward-thinking group, and it's a great question because this is our 14th season here, and we've seen the league change a lot," Khan said.
"The Jaguars, but every team—all 32 teams—everybody who watches football has seen elements of the game change, and some of that has, I think, been driven by the analytics movement. I think all 32 teams have really pushed forward since we arrived here in 2012, in addition to working we Jaguars with TruMedia Networks, we're one of the leading engineering firms for sports analytics in the world and can provide great support for the Jaguars and continue doing that, too.”
