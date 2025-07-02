3 Questions on Jaguars TE Room
The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing a critical season in 2025,
After last season's 4-13 debacle, new head coach Liam Coen is tasked with quickly changing the Jaguars fortunes in 2025 and beyond.
To do so, Coen and the Jaguars' staff will have to answer several pressing questions throughout the roster. Ahead of training camp, we will look at each position groups and what those questions might be.
What is Brenton Strange's ceiling?
There is no debate or controversy when it comes to the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end spot. Third-year tight end Brenton Strange is set to take over the starting role after Evan Engram was released, and there is no question about how large of a role the Jaguars envision for him. He has been praised by the staff and front office countless times since the regime change, and it sure seems like they are expecting a big leap from him after his strong 2024 season.
Just how big is that leap going to be, though? With Strange now in a full-time role for the first 17-game season of his career, it still remains to be seen how large of an impact he can have on the pass and run game -- but all the signs are for him to continue to ascend.
Who will be the No. 2 TE?
The Jaguars signed two tight ends who know the scheme and coaching staff like the back of their hand in Johnny Mundt and Hunter Long, Each has experience with Liam Coen, the Sean McVay scheme, and other members of the front office and coaching staff.
The question is who will be the No. 2 tight end behind Strange, or if the Jaguars will even have a true No. 2? This could be a scenario where they have similar roles and snap shares and are utilized in connection with each other, giving the Jaguars plenty of flexibility at tight end.
How many TEs will make the team?
It sure seems as if the Jaguars have three tight ends who will absolutely make the roster in Strange, Long and Mundt. Beyond them, the Jaguars have a host of current or former undrafted rookie free agents and long-time veteran backup Quintin Morris. Morris would likely be the safe bet, but could this regime go light on tight ends?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again to talk about the tight end room!
Please let us know your thoughts the Jaguars' tight ends when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.