Jaguars' Tony Khan Reacts to Travis Hunter Trade
When the Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to the No. 2 slot in the 2025 NFL Draft, it was clear they were set to make history.
Spending essentially two first-round picks and a second-round pick on one single player may seem like an out-there idea, but it isn't that crazy when the player involved is Heisman-winning two-way star Travis Hunter.
From owners Shad Khan and Tony Khan down to the front office and coaching staff, the aggressive move for Hunter was one that the consensus was in on early.
During a recent interview on 'The Rich Eisen Show', Khan explained the reaction he had to the Jaguars' bold trade for Hunter.
"Well in advance. And it really speaks to the preparation. I think James Gladstone, Liam Coen, Tony Boselli, we have a great football leadership and really a lot of great communication," Khan said.
"This was something that James and the team had been talking about for a long time. To me, I really think it's just brilliant. An analytics person and working in football analytics, Travis Hunter had some of the most impressive statistics on both sides of the ball."
Hunter is set to split his time between both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, and the Jaguars have already kicked off the process of having him practice at two different positions.
If all goes according to plan, then the selection of Hunter might be the most important one of the Khan's family ownership.
"To be able to bring in somebody that can add so much value to the team on both sides of the ball, and with the great plan that Liam has to use Travis, I just think he's going to be so great. He's also a great human being, and James believes in doing that kind of work," Khan said.
"We had really a lot of great communication well in advance about it. They had made the deal in advance, and barring anything unforeseen, with the number one pick, this was going to happen. And I just think, for a person who's a first-year general manager, James had great composure and a great plan, and it was very impressive."
