What Will Finally Practicing in Pads Mean to the Jaguars?
Liam Coen and the Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing for their first full week of training camp on Monday, and with that, the pads go on. The school of thought around the NFL for coaching staffs iare conclusive in the philosophy that it's hard to truly evaluate your team at half speed and force, especially in the trenches
After practice on Sunday, both Defensive End Josh Hines-Allen and Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski gave their respective takes on what it means to put on the football armour and get to crackin'.
Josh Hines-Allen on what the next two practices in pads will tell him about the team
“At the end of the day, we have to still protect each other. So you know how it is. As soon as you get pads on, maybe the fundamentals go down. To know that we're a good defense and we're a good offense, and we like to take care of ourselves but be competitive. Let's not try to kill each other. Let's focus on our technique," explained Hines-Allen. "You know what I'm saying? Have our technique."
But for JHA, putting pads on doesn't mean that the Jaguars players will go after each oither with reckless abandon.
"You see here, we're still being physical with nothing on. So, if we can continue to still practice like this, but in pads, I think we'll be able to take care of each other a lot more. We don't need anybody hurt. Obviously, that comes with the game, but if we can kind of prevent as many injuries as we can, while still being physical, knowing what we're doing, communicating, and running to the ball, both sides of the ball, I think it's just a good building point."
"I think we're going to be good. I'm excited about pads tomorrow. More physical up front, I think it really affects the front, the front four, front seven, more than anybody else. But I'm ready to put my face in. I'm ready for contact and really see what it's about. So, I'm excited.”
Grant Udinski on the energy he expects from the offensive line with pads on
Udinski is ready and willing to see his guys padded up on Monday, but can't speak for the bouncers of the Duval Bar and Grill. But his philosophy pretty much sums it up the best.
“That might be a question for them," commented Udinski. "I know my energy will be pretty high. I'll be pretty excited, but I think the group will be excited to get out there with pads on and play football a little bit more for real.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Josh Hines-Allen and Grant Udinski
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars ain protective pads and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE