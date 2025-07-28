Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Makes Massive Proclamation
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they have one of the best defensive ends in all of football in star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen.
But do they have another blue-chipper right alongside him on the defensive line? According to Hines-Allen they do, and his name is DaVon Hamilton.
“He’s the best nose in the game. He's the best nose in the game," Hines-Allen said about Hamilton on Sunday.
"D-Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] is the best defensive nose, tackle, whatever you want to identify him, in the NFL right now, and he's showing it and proving it every single day."
Hamilton has certainly had a whirlwind few years. In 2022, Hamilton had the best year of his career and earned a much-deserved contract extension from the Jaguars as he looked like one of the treue up-and-coming nose tackles in the NFL.
Then, 2023 happened. Due to a medical issue with his back, Hamilton was limited to just eight games and did not look like himself when he did play.
As Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser wrote in 2023, "Hamilton in a very real sense is pleased to be playing in any circumstance. He developed a spinal abscess during the preseason, major infection that kept him out the first seven games of the season – and one he said could have threatened his ability to play long-term."
Hamilton, like the rest of the Jaguars' defense in 2024, did not have the most impressive year of his career. But he did seem to take the small but much-needed steps back toward being the player he was in 2022.
Through the early stages of training camp thus far, the Ohio State Buckeyes product has once again looked like his old self.
And as a result, he clearly has one major advocate in his corner in Hines-Allen.
"When you can have that, you know you have that confidence that they're not going to run the ball right here, not everybody else has to pick their level up. You know what I mean? So, again, DaVon Hamilton is the best nose in the game, and he's going to prove it. I can't wait to be out there to support him after every play he makes," he said.
