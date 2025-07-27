Liam Coen Provides Updates on Intriguing Undrafted Free Agent
Until the NFL’s mandatory roster-reduction on Aug. 26, the Jaguars may consider an extra trailer to house their wide receivers. Even when Travis Hunter is practicing with the defense, the Jaguars have gone to camp with 13 of them.
Brian Thomas and free-agent Dyami Brown sit atop the depth chart, along with Hunter the wide receiver. But when Hunter is on the sideline, and when Thomas and Brown are neutralized by the defense, Trevor Lawrence needs at least one more wide-receiver option.
Eli Pancol
One of those potential targets is undrafted free agent Eli Pancol. An undrafted rookie from Duke, Pancol spent actually spent six years in the Blue Devils program before signing with the Jaguars in April. At 25, the rookie is older than Thomas and Hunter, as well as Tank Bigsby and Travon Walker.
- “Eli's worked his tail off,” head coach Liam Coen said after Friday’s practice. “He's strong. He's physical. He has to continue to work on flexibility and just being able to be loose as an athlete playing the receiver position. He's worked his tail off on special teams as well. So, he wants to do right. He looks you in the eye when you're coaching him. He's a good kid.”
Joshua Cephus
Special teams might be Pancol’s ticket to that final roster, but he’ll certainly have his opportunities this week when the Jaguars don practice for the first time. Last year, Joshua Cephus capitalized on a similar chance as a non-drafted free agent from Texas-San Antonio.
While Cephus didn’t make the final roster out of camp, he did enough to earn an invitation to join the Jaguars’ practice squad. Cephus made his NFL debut in a Week 14 win at Tennessee last year. He played six offensive snaps but didn’t get a target. Coen said Cephus might have more of an uphill road in this camp.
- “Josh has made a few plays,” Coen said. “He has to get in shape right now. He’s got to get himself into shape and make sure that he's the next guy up in those instances where we have to sub. He has to be the one ready to go right now. Been pleased with some of the plays, though, that he has made.”
Parker Washington
Parker Washington has made plays, too, in training camp and over his 26 games of NFL experience the past two years. Jacksonville’s sixth-round selection (185th overall) in the 2023 draft, Washington has a lot of chemistry with Lawrence. The third-year receiver has 522 yards and five touchdowns on 48 career receptions.
- “Really good start. I've been pleased with Parker,” Coen added. “I think if you're talking about guys that've gone up and made plays when the ball has been in the air, he's done it and he's got the right mindset. He approaches work the right way every day. He's strong. He can work second-level releases on people when they try to get hands on him. I've been very pleased with Parker the last few days.”
