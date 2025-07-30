How Travis Hunter Serves Jaguars Best Defensively
The Jacksonville Jaguars are in pads now in Training Camp and planning for the season. At the same time, Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile is planning how best to use prized first-round rookie Travis Hunter. Campanile spoke to the media on Tuesday after Day 6 regarding how Hunter is showing in Training Camp.
Coach Campanile on how WR/DB Travis Hunter looked on defense on Tuesday
“As we all know, he's a great athlete but you see him doing the extra work out here with Coach Milus [Secondary Coach Ron Milus] and Coach Perkins [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins]. So, he's really taking advantage of the meeting time and the on-field time with those guys. I call them the feet meets or the walk throughs," said Campanile.
"He's really doing a great job focusing, and then you see his athleticism. He’s able to make plays on the ball out here, so that gets everybody excited, but [I'm] really pleased with Travis and the effort he's given. Obviously, doing this from both sides of the ball.”
Coach Camp on the energy and conditioning of WR/DB Travis Hunter
“He is in incredible shape. He really is a really well conditioned athlete. I can admire that because I'm struggling out here everyday. It is super impressive, though. Man, he can go all day. ”
While physically, Hunter can go all day, last week in an interview, the very well-conditioned Hunter discussed how the mental aspect is harder than actually executing it on the field, whether it be offense or defense.
“I would probably say mentally because you have two playbooks and you have to do different terms each and every day. It’s a switch that you have to flip because the terms are different, and there are different plays, there are different formations that the defense calls, which is a different thing from what the offense calls. So, in the meeting room, yes, but when I hit the field, it's all the same to me. I just go to work.”
On what Hunter does for depth in the secondary
While they have stalwarts in CBs Jourdan Lewis and Tyson Campbell, the Jags are not necessarily desperate to force Hunter in a CB1 role immediately. Campanile is relying on Hunter as depth that has starter ability.
“That's super encouraging," concluded Campanile. "Obviously, anytime you get a great athlete like that out there, you're really excited, but it's just the work he's done. That's what really gets us excited because he's working double time, and he's done an awesome job with it.”
