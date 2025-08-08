Which Veteran Jaguars' Player is Raving About Coen and Campanile
Any new head coach and the staff surrounding has a lot of people to impress. In Jacksonville, the segments that are watching with a keen eye include the Khan Family, upper management, the media and the fans. But for the new head man in the big chair in Duval, it's the players that matter most of all should success come to Liam Coen and Company.
A player who has been around Duval for what will be five seasons and has seen three other guys in charge in that time is CB Tyson Campbell. The veteran standout in Duval recently spoke on not only Coen, but his new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile.
Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell on working with Head Coach Liam Coen
"It’s been great, man," said Campbell. "A guy with a lot of energy. A great coach, smart coach. Very accountable. Each day, we’re going over mistakes that the offense had made or defense had made and we’re seeing it as a team and learning how we can correct those mistakes going into the next day. So, just building accountability around the group and around the team so that each day we know what we’ve got to fix and make sure we don’t make them again.”
Campbell on Coen encouraging honest communication and its impact on the Jaguars players
Coen has established a fresh atmosphere in which his players have a voice and his ears are receptive to their opinions.
“Definitely. You want transparency between the players and the coaches and that’s going to allow us to get through tough times and get through adversity so that we can capitalize on whatever the issue is.”
While Coen is the lead man when it comes to the Jaguars' entire on-field operations, Campbell works more closely with Campanile.
Campbell on working with Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile
“Camp is a heck of a coach, man," commented Campbell. "He’s the type of coach you would run through a wall for. He brings that energy every day. It’s consistent. So, that’s how you know it’s genuine. He hasn’t changed one bit. Very intentional and believes in each and every one of his players. You can’t ask for a better coach like that trusts you and believes in you and wants to get the best out of you.”
No matter what occurs at EverBank over the weekend and throughout 2025, the Jaguars' new coaching staff has already established a rapport with their players.
That goes a long way towards overall success.
