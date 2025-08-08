Jaguar Report

Which Veteran Jaguars' Player is Raving About Coen and Campanile

Liam Coen and his staff have made a great impression on the Jaguars players so far. What did one veteran Jaguar have to say?

Bryan Anthony Davis

Oct 19, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars logo at the main entrance to Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars logo at the main entrance to Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Any new head coach and the staff surrounding has a lot of people to impress. In Jacksonville, the segments that are watching with a keen eye include the Khan Family, upper management, the media and the fans. But for the new head man in the big chair in Duval, it's the players that matter most of all should success come to Liam Coen and Company.

A player who has been around Duval for what will be five seasons and has seen three other guys in charge in that time is CB Tyson Campbell. The veteran standout in Duval recently spoke on not only Coen, but his new defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile.

Jaguars CB Tyson Campbell on working with Head Coach Liam Coen

Jaguars' CB Tyson Campbell
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Assistant Mario Jeberaeel coaches Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (3) during a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandatory minicamp Tuesday June 10, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It’s been great, man," said Campbell. "A guy with a lot of energy. A great coach, smart coach. Very accountable. Each day, we’re going over mistakes that the offense had made or defense had made and we’re seeing it as a team and learning how we can correct those mistakes going into the next day. So, just building accountability around the group and around the team so that each day we know what we’ve got to fix and make sure we don’t make them again.”

Campbell on Coen encouraging honest communication and its impact on the Jaguars players

Jaguars HC Liam Coen
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen laughs during a press conference at Miller Electric Center Tuesday, April 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen has established a fresh atmosphere in which his players have a voice and his ears are receptive to their opinions.

“Definitely. You want transparency between the players and the coaches and that’s going to allow us to get through tough times and get through adversity so that we can capitalize on whatever the issue is.”

While Coen is the lead man when it comes to the Jaguars' entire on-field operations, Campbell works more closely with Campanile.

Campbell on working with Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile

Jaguars' DC Anthony Campanile
Green Bay Packers linebackers coach and defensive running game coordinator Anthony Campanile leads players through a drill on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Camp is a heck of a coach, man," commented Campbell. "He’s the type of coach you would run through a wall for. He brings that energy every day. It’s consistent. So, that’s how you know it’s genuine. He hasn’t changed one bit. Very intentional and believes in each and every one of his players. You can’t ask for a better coach like that trusts you and believes in you and wants to get the best out of you.”

No matter what occurs at EverBank over the weekend and throughout 2025, the Jaguars' new coaching staff has already established a rapport with their players.

That goes a long way towards overall success.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Campbell, Campanile and Coen, and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars and more when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Bryan Anthony Davis
BRYAN ANTHONY DAVIS

Bryan Anthony Davis is a successful journalist with extensive experience as both a broadcaster and a writer. A graduate of Pittsburgh, he joins the On SI team as a contributor covering college football and the NFL.