BREAKING: Liam Coen Announces Jaguars Preseason Opener Plan
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their plans clear for their preseason opener.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen announced on Thursday the Jaguars would play their starters vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Saturday's preseason opener at EverBank Stadium.
Why the Starters Are Playing
Coen said he and the Jaguars came to the decision in part after speaking about it with players such as franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and center Robert Hainsey.
Coen also noted that the fact they are adjusting to two new schemes is also a factor, especially so when it comes to Lawrence and his transition to Coen's offensive scheme.
Coen did not note how long the starters would play, and it seems up in the air whether it will be for a drive, a quarter, or anything else in between.
But one way or another, the Jaguars will see their stars on the field on Saturday night.
Earlier in the week, Coen noted the Jaguars were not yet sure on the direction they would take in the opener.
“Not yet. We're still working through it. We wanted to kind of get through these next two padded days, to evaluate, see where we're at as a group, before making that decision," Coen said on Tuesday. "We've obviously had conversations as a staff and with Tony [Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli] and James [General Manager James Gladstone] as well, but we're going to let these two days play out, see what it looks like, and make a decision from there.”
"That is the ultimate debate. Obviously came from being in LA [Los Angeles]. It was, shoot, your ones and twos don't really play. So you're ultimately, playing with a lot of younger guys, which is kind of the whole selling point in LA, is you do that and it helps you get, CFAs [Compensatory Free Agent] and get guys to come in because you know you're going to get a lot of great quality reps in film. Whereas in Tampa, we played some of the guys and got some quality work. So, it's definitely a difficult decision that we've been wrestling, back and forth with a little bit, but we'll have a better idea tomorrow.”
