Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Moving Past Injury Saga
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a talented roster, which shouldn't be mistaken despite their poor record since the late fall of 2023. They've got the quality players to get back to the postseason for the first time in almost three years.
However, that push with a new regime will be reliant on the health of the team's top cornerback heading into the 2025 season.
Tyson Campbell shares the challenges of injuries from recent years
The Jaguars path to success early in the Trevor Lawrence era was made possible by him and fellow 2021 second-round pick Tyson Campbell. In 2021 and 2022, the former Georgia Bulldog flashed the potential to be a top player at his position. However, injuries over the last two years have limited him to 11 and 12 games, respectively.
That's a problem not only for Jacksonville but Campbell as well, who signed a contract extension last summer and has yet to fulfill the hype behind the new deal. Under defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and a strong offseason so far, Campbell said to reporters at training camp that he is grateful for handling the challenges and allowing him to be strong-minded.
"I’m grateful for it. It’s allowed me to be mentally tough," Campbell said. "It’s allowed me to be present and learn to be where my feet are and realize what God is trying to teach me in each and every moment."
Campbell has physical attributes that make him a potential high-end cornerback. He offers great size and athletic ability for the position, with the fluidity and ball skills to be a disruptor at the catch point. Furthermore, Campbell has shown to be an adequate player against the run.
The Georgia standout learned from the last couple of years to weather the storm, and that disruption does not last forever, saying he is mature and mentally strong to fight through whatever comes his way.
"I know the trouble doesn’t last always, so when I do get through the storm, I’m mentally mature and mentally strong to go through anything," Campbell said. "So, I’m grateful for it.
"It’s behind me. I’m being present and I’m excited for this year.”
Campbell will play a key role in the success of the Jaguars defense in 2025, a unit that was among the worst in the NFL last season. The goal this time is not only to stay healthy but to earn a possible trip to the Pro Bowl and the postseason while helping his team improve on his side of the ball.
