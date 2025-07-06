Jaguars' Coach Believes Tyson Campbell Can Be Special
Jacksonville Jaguars veteran cornerback Tyson Campbell has played a lot of good football for the franchise in past years, but there is no questioning that there is another level he can hit ahead of his fifth training camp.
With a new coaching staff now in place and a scheme that should play to Campbell's strengths and immense talent, there is plenty of belief inside of the Miller Electric Center and EverBank Stadium when it comes to the team's top cornerback.
Campbell has been there and done that since being drafted in the second-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But in 2025, he will have to take his game even a step beyond his past play under his new coaching staff.
Amongst those on the new staff who is especially high on Campbell's talents is one of the most experienced coaches on the entire staff: secondary coach Ron Milus, who has spent over two decades in the NFL.
"You can see there's talent. He's got size, he's got speed, and he's going to end up being a real good playmaker for us here in the future," Milus said at the end of OTAs.
"I've had a lot of dudes with similar skill sets. I think he has a chance to be one of the better dudes I've been around."
Milus is not the only coach who Campbell has left an impression on so far during the 2025 offseason. By all accounts, Campbell had one of the best offseasons of his entire career after battling injuries during the 2024 season.
With a new staff and scheme in place, 2025 could be Campbell's year.
"I just think he’s done a nice job stacking blocks, he’s got good vision on the quarterback right now, playing a little bit of a different scheme than he’s been playing over the last year and being a little bit more vision on the quarterback, patience, playing a little bit of off-man," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during the offseason program.
"I just think that’s kind of where he’s going to be able to excel. He's got confidence right now, which is always good from a corner. I’ve been really pleased with Tyson thus far.”
You can provide us your follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on Milus and Campbell.
Please also tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.