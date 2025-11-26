Jaguars Could Provide Fantasy League Winners Down the Stretch

The Jacksonville Jaguars are starting to turn things around on offense. It wasn't the prettiest performance in Week 12, as Trevor Lawrence turned the ball over four times, but outside of those giveaways, the team played pretty well on the attack.



The Jaguars scored 27 points, including overtime, in the win, while gaining 371 total yards. That's why, despite playing down to their competition and pulling out a much-too-narrow victory, Jacksonville boasted quite a few strong individual fantasy performances versus the Arizona Cardinals. Travis Etienne Jr., Jakobi Meyers, Brenton Strange, and even T-Law had good showings in Glendale, at least from a fantasy perspective.



Since their Week 8 bye, the Jaguars have averaged 324 yards and 30.25 points per game. There's good reason to believe that this team can keep rolling, especially with a lighter schedule in the home stretch, and produce some fantasy sleepers that could wind up winning leagues this season.



Jaguars have multiple sleepers



Throughout the first 10 or so weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars fielded only one consistent fantasy option: Travis Etienne Jr. The other big names on their offense were mostly disappointments, such as Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter Jr.



However, Jacksonville's offense is deeper now after acquiring Jakobi Meyers, bringing Brenton Strange back from injury, and coaxing out a full-on breakout from third-year wideout Parker Washington. Now, the Jaguars might have too many options to know who to trust. However, NFL.com's Dan Parr is comfortable playing Strange at tight end moving forward:



"After missing five games due to injury, Brenton Strange returned with a bang on Sunday, posting a season-high 93 yards on five catches. He was the fantasy TE4 of Week 12. He had six catches on seven targets in consecutive games prior to the game in which he suffered an injury, so Trevor Lawrence seems very comfortable throwing his way. That bodes well for Strange down the stretch."



Brenton Strange



Returned from injury in Week 12, caught all 5 targets for 93 yards…



Top 5 fantasy TE in first game back.



5+ targets in each of his most recent four complete games played.



Top 10 easiest ROS TE schedule.



Borderline TE1 for now.



pic.twitter.com/JxBO1r3Dbp — Joe Orrico (@JoeOrricoFF) November 25, 2025

Parr named three other members of the Jaguars as solid waiver options ahead of Week 13: T-Law, Washington, and Jacksonville's D/ST. NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak echoed Lawrence as a sleeper for Jacksonville's upcoming bout:



"Per usual, Lawrence holds the distinction of being the highest-scoring quarterback available in over half of Yahoo leagues. He is unrostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues, coming off a three-score, three-interception showing versus the Cardinals. Lawrence has a measly 14 passing touchdowns this year but has added another five on the ground. He gets a Titans defense this week that ranks 28th in EPA per dropback allowed."

