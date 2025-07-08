BREAKING: Jaguars Release Open Training Camp Dates
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of excitement building for the 2025 season, and now fans know when they will be able to see the team and stars like Travis Hunter, Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. get ready for Week 1.
The Jaguars officially released their open training camp dates on Tuesday, revealing which dates fans can be present at the Miller Electric Center.
"For all practices at the Miller Electric Center, parking lots open at 7 a.m., gates open at 7:45 a.m. and practice is expected to start at 8:30 a.m.," the Jaguars said.
The open dates for Jaguars practices include:
- Wednesday, July 23
- Thursday July 24
- Friday, July 25 – Exclusive Season Ticket Member day
- Sunday, July 27 – NFL Back Together Sunday with Rookie poster giveaway
- Monday, July 28 – First day of full pads
- Tuesday, July 29
- Sunday, Aug. 3
- Tuesday, Aug. 5
The Jaguars will also hold their annual scrimmage on Friday, August 1.
"The scrimmage will be held on Friday, Aug. 1 and is expected to start at 7 p.m. Parking lots open at 3:30 p.m. with complimentary general parking will be available upon registration for Lots B, C, D, E, J, S and X. Due to construction, only the West Club Gate and Gate 4 will be open for entry at 4:30 p.m," the Jaguars said.
"For the stadium scrimmage, be advised that EverBank Stadium is undergoing construction on the plaza outside the stadium as the Jaguars prepares for the Stadium of the Future. For more information on the transformation and frequently asked questions, visit the Stadium of the Future website."
"Tickets to attend and parking are free, with limited capacity, but advanced registration is required. Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9, Jaguars Season Ticket Members will be able to secure their tickets beginning at noon followed by the general public at 1 p.m. through the ticket link on the Jaguars Training Camp page," the Jaguars said.
With plenty of reasons for fans to be excited for the season and with fans already showing up in droves to the team's open practices during the offseason program, these dates should certainly be packed days for a franchise that is looking to bring energy back to the franchise.
