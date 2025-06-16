How Critical Will Travis Hunter's First Jaguars Training Camp Be?
The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up in the 2025 NFL Draft to take Travis Hunter with the second overall pick because a player of his talents is not often seen in the draft.
Getting Hunter was in the cards for a long time after head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone were hired. They did very quietly and it came out when it needed to, and that was a solid move.
That is why it was a major surprise that the Jaguars got a chance to move up and pick him. The Jaguars made it happen and they got a player that can be special in Jacksonville for many years to come. It is going to be fun to watch Hunter get to work for the team that needs a player like Hunter to give them a big time talent that they can turn into a superstar in the National Football League.
One thing that makes Hunter a special player is that he can play on both sides of the ball. On offense, he can play wide receiver, and on the defense side, he can play cornerback -- and he is good at both positions. Once the 2025 season begins, all eyes will be on Hunter to see how much time he spends on both sides of the ball.
That is the biggest question that will follow the Jaguars till the start of the season. In what way will they play Hunter? Will he take most of his snaps on the defensive side of the ball or the offensive side? That is why the upcoming training camp for the Jaguars and Hunter will be important. This is the final stop just before the season, and they will have to make a decision.
Training camp is the place we will see where the Jaguars are leaning more towards when it comes to Hunter. Hunter can do it all on both ends but the Jaguars do not want to put him in a position that can cause him to be unsuccessful or in a position to get him injured.
It is going to be an interesting training camp for the Jaguars and to see what they end up doing with Hunter. But one thing we know is that the coaching staff will do what is best for the team and Hunter.
