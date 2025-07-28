Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Observations on Day 5
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up their fifth day of training camp on Monday, marking the first day of a full-padded practice.
So, what did we see from the Jaguars' practice at the Miller Electric Center? We break it down below.
Defensive ends dominate
I have seen nearly every one-on-one pass-rush drill of Travon Walker's career, and I think Monday may have been the best he has ever looked. He exploded off the ball and was giving both Walker Little and Anton Harrison fits with his blend of speed and power; he then followed this effort up with several would-be sacks in team drills.
On the other side, Josh Hines-Allen had a productive day as well with a sack in team drills, several pressures and a drawn hold. In one-on-ones, he had an elite rep against Harrison that resulted in Harrison ending the play on the ground.
Running game off to a good start
For most past training camps in Jacksonville, the Jaguars have struggled to generate any kind of momentum running the ball; you could tell as early as July that they would struggle to move the ball on the ground. With the first day of pads in the books on Monday, though, the Jaguars seemingly got off to a better start.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen noted the running game's success post-practice, and it seemed like each of Tank Bigsby, Travis Etienne and Ja'Quinden Jackson all popped off some impressive runs. Bigsby and Etienne seemed to be evenly-matched in terms of reps, though Bigsby produced the most behind a strong offensive line performance.
Joshua Cephus continues strong camp
The Jaguars have a wide-open wide receiver depth chart after Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Travis Hunter, and it sure looks like second-year wide receiver Joshua Cephus is the one who is taking advantage so far. Cephus has consistently made plays throughout camp, and it continued on Monday.
The biggest play from Cephus thus far came on a deep pass from Lawrence during team drills. With Eric Murray and Darnell Savage in coverage, Cephus got behind the defense and perfectly tracked the deep ball to create the biggest play of the day.
Travis Hunter back on offense
After two days on defense, which included a stellar day of practice on Sunday, Travis Hunter was back with the offense on Monday. Hunter did not have the breakout day he did on Sunday, but he did make several notable plays during both one-on-ones and during team drills.
In team drills, Hunter came down with two short catches in very congested areas of the field during third-down scenarios. Each play would have been a first-down, and the Jaguars' star rookie did not look afraid to go over the middle. In one-on-ones, he seemingly got open with ease and made a nice catch downfield against Jourdan Lewis.
Play of the Day
Joshua Cephus' big downfield catch was the biggest play of the day for the offense. As for the defense, Josh Hines-Allen had a stellar forced fumble downfield against Brenton Strange that was recovered by the defense.
Other Notes
- Big blow for the secondary depth for right now: Liam Coen says CB Buster Brown will miss the rest of training camp with a leg injury
- Bhayshul Tuten was out with a hamstring injury
- No Arik Armstead in team drills, while Patrick Mekari (back), Louis Rees-Zammit (back) and Johnny Mundt (back) also missed.
- Jordan Jefferson had a nice sack during a third-down period.
- Nick Mullens continues to stack days. He has looked very solid.
- Robert Hainsey had zero losses in pass-rush 1-on-1's, while Dawuane Smoot did his rushes inside against a guard.
- Block of the day came from Brenton Strange, who somehow stood up Travon Walker on a big Tank Bigsby run.
- Darnell Savage had his second near-interception in as many days, breaking up a deep pass to Brian Thomas.
