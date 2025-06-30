Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Entering Most Important Training Camp of Career
One thing that new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone did not have to worry about figuring out in their first offseason with the team is the quarterback position. That is because they have a good quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, who will be their guy under center in 2025. That was a huge part of why Coen took to job for the Jaguars.
Coen has proven that he can evaluate the play of quarterbacks from his previous teams, and now will look to do it with Lawrence. Coen is one of the best playcallers in the league and will look to help bring the best out of Lawrence, something we have not seen during his NFL career. Coen will be important in finding the best way to make Lawrence successful starting next season.
From Lawrence, he has been a good quarterback so far in his career, but we are still waiting for him to take that next step and be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. The Jaguars and Coen believe that they have not seen the best of Lawrence yet, and they will look to get him playing his best football of his career and make him consistently good.
Coen went out and added a couple of weapons to give Lawrence more options as far as targets. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will be the No. 1, and now the Jaguars will have to find out who will be the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers on the team. And that is why the Jaguars upcoming training camp will be important.
The upcoming training camp will also be the most important training camp in Lawrence's career. He did not spend the time he would have wanted to with his teammates last season because of the injuries he suffered. So now heading into this training camp, Lawrence will look to build more chemistry with his teammates and especially the offense.
Lawrence will also be learning more of the Coen's offense, which they will be running next season. Training camp is a place where you are running the offense that you will be running during the regular season. Lawrence has to go into training camp with a lot of confidence and show that he is ready to take that next step in his career.
