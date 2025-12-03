Danny Dimes vs. Trevor Lawrence: 3 Bold Predictions for Jaguars-Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is finally here.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 14 clash with the Indianapolis Colts has been brewing for weeks as a clash with massive implications, and now the game is just a few days away. So, what are our bold predictions for how the game plays out? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence outduels Daniel Jones

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) drops to throw during the first half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Daniel Jones has been one of the best success stories in the NFL this season, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday he thinks he has improved in his process as a passer. This is not the mistake-prone Jones of years past, though his fibula injury does loom large considering what it does to his mobility.

With Jones at less than 100% and the Jaguars' pass-rush heating up in recent weeks, I see a game where Jones struggles. Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence has a more positive matchup against a secondary that will be without Sauce Gardner. I predict Lawrence outshines Jones in this game, which is shaping up to be one of the most important regular season games of Lawrence's career.

Brian Thomas Jr. hits 100 yards

Oct 6, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) outruns a tackle from Indianapolis Colts cornerback Dallis Flowers (21) in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. had his breakout moment with his mind-boggling touchdown against the Colts at home as a rookie, and there would be no better time for Thomas to tap back into his rookie-year magic than in Week 14. With the status of valuable receiver Parker Washington uncertain, the Jaguars will need Thomas to step up a big way on the outside.

Thomas is another week healthier and has Jakobi Meyers now handling a lot of the intermediate oppurtunities he had earlier in the season, giving him a better chance to thrive as a downfield and outside the numbers threat. Thomas has a favorable matchup and is in his best situation of the year, and I envision a big game.

Jonathan Taylor kept out of end zone

Oct 15, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) during the game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor has routinely tormented the Jaguars during his stellar career, and he is in the midst of one of his best seasons yet entering Week 14. The Colts' running game has certainly slowed down during their tough last few weeks, but Taylor is still capable of breaking a game open on any given run or passing play.

With that said, I think the Jaguars' run defense steps up this week and forces the Colts to put the game in Jones' hands. It will also be up to the offense to put up consistent points to force the Colts into a pass-heavy game-script, which I think is on the table. I have Taylor with a day where he makes plays, but doesn't make the play.

