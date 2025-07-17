Jags' Running Back Named Surprising Cut Candidate
Every NFL roster consists of 53 players, the top guys within the organization. From waiver signings to the practice squad, there's always going to be competition for those last few spots on the roster. This ultimately means that cuts and releases will always have to be made, no matter how talented the players may be.
Not every player will make the team and will have to find their way on the open market. Although their current teams don't have use for them at the moment, there's still a chance they can find space on any of the other 31 teams in the league.
Whether it be finances, space, or a matter of scheme, there are plenty of reasons as to why a team might move on from players. The same goes for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to "Pro Football and Sports Network" (PFSN), running back Travis Etienne Jr. could become a potential cut candidate for the Jaguars, depending on how the season plays out.
"After two consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Travis Etienne’s production fell off in a big way in 2024," wrote PFSN's Jacob Infante. "He had just 558 rushing yards for two touchdowns and 3.7 yards per carry, finishing with fewer rushing yards than then-rookie Tank Bigsby.
"Cutting Etienne wouldn’t eat into the Jaguars’ dead cap at all. Bigsby could take on an even bigger role in 2025, and Jacksonville drafted two talented backs this offseason in Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. If the rookies outshine Etienne in camp, they could look to cut their ties with him altogether before the regular season."
Cutting Etienne now seems a little premature, even if it saves the Jaguars capital. Even with the down year in 2024, Etienne has already shown that he has what it takes to succeed as a running back in the NFL. Now with added competition, Etienne will have to prove that more than ever.
With this new crowded backfield, including a fast-improving Tank Bigsby, it's not certain that Etienne will carve out the same role in the offense that he once had. But with his dual-threat in both the run and pass game, Etienne can absolutely still be a valuable part of the Jaguars.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Jaguars' crowded backfield.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE