How Jaguars' Travis Hunter, Unique Skillset Could Impact Accolades
The NFL on Wednesday introduced an individual honor to recognize offensive linemen, the Protector of the Year Award. While the award was widely applauded, the league chose to name it after the skill of pass protection and imply that run blocking isn’t important.
At least offensive linemen have an award now. There’ll never be an award that accurately measures Travis Hunter’s potential impact on the NFL. The first indication of that came Thursday when Sports Illustrated analyst Matt Verderame ranked his five top candidates for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ashton Jeanty was No. 1, followed by Cam Ward, Omarion Hampton, Tyler Warren and Shedeur Sanders.
Defense? Hunter wasn’t mentioned there, either. Gilberto Manzano ranked top candidates for Defensive Rookie of the Year – Abdul Carter, Jihaad Campbell, James Pearce, Nick Emmanwori and Will Johnson – conspicuously leaving Hunter off the list.
“Travis Hunter, he embodies belief,” Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month. “He’s a rare person, he’s a rare player, but he’s also a reminder that the boundaries of the game of football were built to be challenged.
“The decision to select him was actually a statement. A statement for how we plan to move, who we are and we want him to be nothing more than him. Because when he is, he elevates the space around him. From the football field to the city to the game of football itself, Travis Hunter is who we've been hunting up.”
No pun intended, either. The Jaguars hunted Hunter, and paid a steep price to land him. So, if the rookie helps them win games and reach the playoffs, no one in Jacksonville figures to complain if Jeanty and Carter, for example, win a rookie award.
If it’s any consolation, SI did recognize Hunter as the best rookie on the Jaguars’ roster. The No. 2 overall selection in last month’s draft, Hunter had little competition for that preseason accolade, obviously.
“Jacksonville didn’t pick again until No. 88,” wrote Daniel Flick, “but it likely wouldn’t have mattered. Hunter’s rare two-way versatility should result in early impact plays on both sides. He’s athletic, explosive and has terrific ball skills, which translates to receiver and corner. Hunter is further developed at corner than receiver, but he’s talented enough to continue doing both at a high level.”
Last season, DeVonta Smith became the first Heisman Trophy winner to catch a touchdown in a Super Bowl. For Hunter, recognition like that would mean more than an individual honor at the NFL level.
It would mean everything to Jacksonville.
