Jaguars Mailbag: Which Assistants Have Stood Out?
Throughout the offseason, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week we take questions on the coaching staff, the offseason and more.
Q: Is anything but a 1,000-yard year from Travis Hunter a disappointment?
A: I don't think that is the right way to look at it. Any value you put on what Hunter does as a rookie has to also include the value he brings to the defensive side of the ball. Jaguars general manager James Gladstone made it clear this week not to discount Hunter's impact on defense. Might be too early to pigeonhole him as a wide receiver.
Q: How can we be sure Campanile won't be another Nielsen?
A: You can't. You just have to trust the process. His resume speaks for itself, and what he puts on the field will speak for it even further. Nobody has a magic ball to see the future -- if we did, I would not have been so staunch about Nielsen's prospects last year. There is no writing a story before it happens.
Q: Which new coaches (positional) have impressed you?
A: I will go with Anthony Perkins, the defensive backs coach. He is very detailed while also having plenty of youthful energy and intensity. Anthony Campanile wanted him to follow him from Green Bay for a reason.
Q: What’s the biggest difference between Liam Coen’s offense vs Doug’s? Trevor mentions it “gives more answers”, what does that mean?
A: A lot more motion before and during the snap to give the offense tells and create leverage mismatches. Also, a lot of simply easier buttons in terms of RPOs, screens and play-action.
Q: Which veteran is most at risk at being a surprise cut?
A: I will go with Ezra Cleveland. If he doesn't win the left guard job, I am not sure it makes a lot of sense to keep his bloated contract on the bench. It would cost a pretty penny to dump him, but he might be someone who only makes sense as a starter.
Q: I was reading about how Coen’s offense gets into the runs/pass a multitude of ways with different formations/motions etc and this is why it’s so successful. With Coen’s system being so multiple, wouldn’t LaQuint Allen have a leg up due to being so good at pass protection? He had pretty decent stats running the ball at Syracuse as well. Do you think we’re overlooking him and he could end up being the RB1 by the end of the year?
A: RB1 by the end of the year is bold for my taste. I do think he will eventually have a role because, like you said, he can do a lot in terms of pass-protection and pass-catching game. With that said, it might be too crowded of a room for any one running back to claim the RB1 role.
Q: Fast forward to the end of the 2025 season and a Jaguars assistant just won “Assistant Coach of the Year”. Which assistant is the winner?
A: Anthony Campanile if he turns the Jaguars into a legitimate defense for the first time since 2018.
Q: Week 1 OL?
A: Walker Little, Wyatt Milum, Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Anton Harrison is my official pre-training camp guess.
Ensure you follow us on social media today like X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and find each mailbag!
Please also follow and tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.