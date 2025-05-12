Hunter, Jaguars Rookies Picking Up on Things Quickly
The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted arguably the most physically gifted athletes in this year's NFL Draft. After the Jaguars' rookie mini camp, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen explained Hunter's mental prowess.
“Yeah, that’s right. Absolutely. He’s been able to dive in and learn some of our three-deep coverages, what do we call our three-deep coverages on the outside, if he has to be manned up on the backside of a three-by-one, he knows all of those calls already," Coen said.
"So, at the end of the day, it’s going to be about, on the defensive side of the ball, communication. The technique and fundamentals, we’ll continue to harp on, but it’s really about being on the same page as the rest of the guys on the back end from a communication standpoint and the rest will kind of take care of itself.”
However, Coen noted that it is critical that every player to dive into the playbook and learn as much as possible. That goes for both the Jaguars' rookies and veterans, as Jacksonville has a new coaching staff and new scheme. There is plenty of new things for every Jaguars player to learn this offseason.
Still, Coen believes Hunter has more on his plate than nearly any other player on the team, as he plays both offense and defense. The first-year head coach is confident in Hunter's physical and mental abilities, as the rookie continues learning Coen's system after a star-studded career at Colorado under Deion Sanders.
“Yeah, as much as they can do. For every position, how much can they handle? How much can they do? How many different positions can you actually end up playing and learning? For Travis specifically, he’s obviously having to learn both sides of the ball while he’s a football smart guy. He is," Coen said.
"He’s a smart dude, the game makes sense to him, so now it’s just about putting in that time, that extra time that he’s going to have to do in order to be successful to play even one side of the ball at this level. So, he knows what’s cut out for him, coming up.”
The Jaguars have reason to be hopeful for an improved team this upcoming season.
