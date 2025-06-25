Jaguars' Travis Hunter Expected to Join Prestigious List
Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is going to be on a lot of top lists in the coming years.
As a result of being a rookie who has yet to log his first real NFL snaps, though, Hunter is still on the outside looking in when it comes to most prestigious rankings.
Amongst those lists is CBS Sports' and long-time sports reporter Pete Prisco's annual top-100 list of the NFL's best players. This year saw the Jaguars get Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Hines-Allen get named to the list, and chances are Hunter is not far away from joining them.
In a recent look at which rookies will eventually make the list, Hunter came in at No. 1 ahead of names like Ashton Jeanty, Malakai Starks, Jahdae Barron, Matthew Golden, and Abdul Carter.
"Hunter's best attribute is the ability to play the ball in the air. His statistics are irrelevant if he proves capable of being an asset on both sides of the football, because no one else has been able to achieve that feat in recent history. There will be a learning curve for Hunter the wide receiver, but he is top tier in terms of getting off the line of scrimmage, attacking the ball in the air and creating yards after the catch," Josh Edwards said.
If there is any rookie in this draft class who has the ability to right away place his name next to the other greats in the sports, it is Hunter for a number of reasons.
For one, Hunter already proved in college that he was one of the best talents in the entire nation. A two-way athlete who has rare traits in terms of his ball skills and movement ability, Hunter looks like a future Pro Bowler at both positions.
And the value of playing both positions is where Hunter's true placing on this future list will come in. There will be a lot of great wide receivers and cornerbacks in the NFL next season, but Hunter is the only player who has a chance to be great at both positions.
If he does that, it will be impossible to keep him off the list.
