Jaguars' Travis Hunter Set for Big Matchup in NFL Debut
Jacksonville Jaguars star rookie Travis Hunter is bound to see his fair share of exciting matchups throughout the first season of his career. One of the most interesting ones will come in the first game of his NFL life.
With the Jaguars set to host the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 1, Hunter is set to draw No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan in his fair share of matchups.
"The 2025 NFL season starts with a bang — a matchup of two rookies who were drafted in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Panthers will travel to Jacksonville in Week 1, giving us a potential matchup of Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and cornerback Travis Hunter. It's entirely possible the Jaguars won’t feel comfortable with Hunter playing cornerback and receiver, but if they do give him the option, this is a fun matchup," PFF said.
"This wouldn’t be the first time these two have seen each other. Arizona and Colorado faced off in each of the past two seasons as conference foes, with McMillan recording 15 catches and 150 yards combined with 76.6 and 64.0 PFF receiving grades. Of those 15 catches, three were against Hunter in single coverage, including one touchdown. All came in their 2023 matchup."
For what it is worth, it does not seem all that possible the Jaguars won't let Hunter play both cornerback and receiver. They have not only said several times this would be the case -- each of which have been confirmed by Hunter himself -- but they also gave Hunter reps at cornerback this week according to head coach Liam Coen.
With that said, this does seem like a tantalizing matchup if only for just a few snaps throughout the game. The Panthers do not have a quality No. 2 receiver so it is very possible the Jaguars just let Tyson Campbell follow the No. 8 pick all over the field, but the possibility of Hunter covering him remains as well.
McMillan has the size advantage over Hunter, but Hunter is more athletic and more intense when between the lines. Give the edge to Hunter for this one, even if it is for just a handful of snaps over the course of the game.
