How the NFL's Elite Paid Respect to Jaguars' Travis Hunter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the NFL, the notion of game recognizing game is as true as it gets. Respect is paramount amongst players week in and week out, and one can know they have finally made it once they have earned the respect of their peers and their opponents.
After the Jaguars' 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, it is clear that rookie Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter has earned respect from that very group.
Hunter's Respect
In a video posted by the NFL's official X account, Hunter could be seen speaking with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Davante Adams following the game.
After introducing himself to both, Adams made sure Hunter has his phone number so the two can connect. When Hunter leaves, the two Rams teammates and future Pro Football Hall of Famer's remark, "he's a great kid."
Hunter had the best game of his career vs. the Rams, catching eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown while also recording a pass breakup against Adams while on defense.
"Travis did some great things today. Everybody sees how special he is when we give him opportunities. I felt like I was able to find him a little bit more today than in the past. Even still there, I think there's so much that we can learn from and grow from in our chemistry and seeing the game the same. I think it's getting there," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said post-game following the loss.
"I think that's why you see in the second half some improvements and us connecting more, but there's still a lot of meat on the bone for us to take advantage of, honestly. I'm excited for that, and we just got to continue to get better. Obviously that was good to see him more involved and to make those plays and just continues to make plays and shows up when he needs to. So that's great. It's good to know for me as a quarterback to keep in the back of my mind that he just makes plays whenever the ball comes to him. But a lot of things that we still can clean up, but I thought he did some great things today.
