Liam Coen Hints to Major Shift With Travis Hunter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter make quite a few plays in the first seven games of his career.
And judging by what head coach Liam Coen said about Hunter entering the Jaguars' Week 8 bye, there could be a lot more expected moving forward.
Coen Updates Role
“Yeah, I think that is absolutely going to be a part of the conversation this evening with both sides of the football. I thought that there were some definite flashes yesterday in terms of on offense specifically, had a great pass breakup as well on defense," Coen said when asked about post-bye plans for Hunter.
"And we are going to play the best 11 as much as humanly possible after this bye. We’ve kind of gotten a sample size, as you mentioned, a sample size of everything, the totality of the first seven weeks of every position, but specifically with him."
Hunter has seen his offensive snaps steadily rise in recent weeks, while his snaps on defense have seemed to plateau despite his success at cornerback against the likes of Xavier Worthy, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Davante Adams.
If the Jaguars are truly going to have the best 11 on the field as much as possible, that would suggest a potentially significant bump in snaps for Hunter on the defensive side of the ball. Through seven games, Hunter has the best passer rating allowed in coverage amongst the Jaguars' group of cornerbacks.
"There was definitely some really good things the other night, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. There's still a lot of things that need to be cleaned up and corrected," Coen said.
"And then we've got to just make sure we're playing the best guys at all times and see what that looks like. So that will a hundred percent be a part of this evaluation and conversation over the next few days here."
If Coen and the Jaguars officially make Hunter a full-time player on both sides of the ball, he would become the first to do so on an every-week basis. He has played both positions in every game this season, but it is clear there is another level for the Jaguars to go with his usage.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to talk about the good and the not so good.
Please let us know your thoughts on the good and the not so good when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.