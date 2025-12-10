What Everyone’s Getting Wrong About the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars just keep moving the goalposts. Usually, that's a bad thing, but this team is changing its expectations in the best way possible. Coming into the season, all the Jaguars wanted to do was show some tangible signs of improvement in Liam Coen's first year as an NFL head coach. Jacksonville's new commander-in-chief said so himself — there were no real established goals for this team outside of that.



But then, the Jaguars jumped out to a 4-1 record. At that point, expectations shifted to notching a winning record. As they continued to tally victories, the goalposts kept moving: from making the playoffs to taking the AFC South crown, to maintaining it, and now to landing the second seed in the conference. How much farther can Jacksonville push the envelope?



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on as head coach Liam Coen talks a play with offensive coordinator Grant Udinski looking on during the first quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can the Jaguars actually win the Super Bowl?



The 2025 NFL season has had more parity than any other year in recent memory. The two teams that played in the last Super Bowl are absolutely reeling. The Kansas City Chiefs just dropped their second straight game, losing to the Houston Texans to fall to 6-7. Now, they need to win out just to have an outside shot at a Wild Card spot, and they'll need a lot of help to get there. The Philadelphia Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak in which they've completely lost their identity, with their defense and ground game failing them in that span.



There are a few teams that have steadily impressed this season, such as the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks. However, even those juggernauts all have glaring weaknesses. The Rams' secondary is a huge question mark. The Patriots' offense is completely reliant on Drake Maye, and their pass rush is underwhelming. The Broncos have skated by in one-score games behind a highly uninspiring attack led by Bo Nix. The Bills' run defense is anemic. The Seahawks have one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league in Sam Darnold, and can't pound the rock to take pressure off him.



If the NFL playoffs started today…



________ will win Super Bowl LX



Odds via @DKSportsbook pic.twitter.com/8m38rByVKJ — Barstool Gambling (@stoolgambling) December 8, 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars belong in that group. Flawed as they are, they also have plenty of strengths. No one has been able to run on this defense, and their back seven is among the best in the league at generating takeaways. On the other side of the ball, Jacksonville can absolutely lean on its ground game. Trevor Lawrence is the biggest question mark on this team, and he's been heating up lately, buoyed by the arrival of Jakobi Meyers and the re-emergence of Brian Thomas Jr.



A strong defense that can consistently win the turnover margin, one of the most dependable rushing attacks in the league, perhaps the top punter-kicker duo outside of the Dallas Cowboys, and a volatile passing game with an extremely high ceiling... that can be a winning formula under a head coach like Liam Coen. So I ask again, why not the Jacksonville Jaguars?

To see how the Jaguars can continue to defy expectations, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.