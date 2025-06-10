Do Jaguars Have Best WR Corps in AFC South?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have enjoyed a history of outstanding playmakers at wide receiver during their over-30 years of existence. There was the dynamic duo of Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell in the early years of the franchise and the four-year period of Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns from 2014-2017
Now, a new crop of playmakers looks to etch their name into the Jaguars' history books. Brian Thomas Jr. is one the league's best young playmakers on the verge of superstardom and the team just drafted dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter to pair with him. The potential of Jacksonville's wideout corps under head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence is exponential.
With that being said, are the Jaguars the team with the best WR corps in the AFC South? Let's take a deeper dive into Jacksonville's division rivals and how they compare and contrast to one anothers.
Tennessee Titans
After drafting Cam Ward No. 1 overall in this year's draft, the Titans ended up with a sufficient group of playmakers to surround him with.
Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Lockett are all reliable and trustworthy pass-catchers with a wealth of experience and production to their names. Lockett transitions to the southeast region of the country after spending his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks and should prove to be an adequate option in the slot.
Behind the veterans are the rookies of Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and Xavier Restrepo. All three should continue to emerge into more significant roles during their rookie season and into their sophomore campaigns. Overall, the Titans offer a group that provides experience and youth for their rookie passer.
Indianapolis Colts
This group will be dependent on the quarterback situation with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones. Yet, it's a group I'm quite intrigued by, especially if the former can stay healthy this season and be productive.
Michael Pittman is the standout player of this group and remains the No. 1 wideout on the roster. However, Josh Downs is quickly showing he is one of the better slot receivers in the game with Alec Pierce at the 'Z'. The biggest wildcard is Adonai Mitchell, a gifted-playmaker who can thrive with average quarterback player.
If Mitchell can hit, this is a great group of pass-catching playmakers that can stress opposing defenses in a variety of different ways. Keep an eye on this group during the 2025 season, especially if the quarterback play shows signs of improvement.
Houston Texans
Houston's corp of pass-catchers is as fun as it gets. With C.J. Stroud, the Texans have a passing attack that could be one of the most dynamic this season.
Nico Collins is the best wide receiver in the AFC South and his play over the last few seasons has shown he has quickly become one of the 10 best players at his position. It is a shame Tank Dell won't be healthy enough to play after his gruesome knee injury this year but Houston should survive without him after adding Christian Kirk plus Iowa State wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft.
Let's not forget that John Metchie III is their No. 5 or 6 receiver, at worst. This is a good situation to be in if you are the Texans.
Who has the best WR corps in AFC South?
The Jaguars group of Thomas, Hunter, Dyami Brown, and Parker Washington is a good group for the current structure of their offense and it should turn into a strength on that side of the ball. Tennessee and Indianapolis both have groups that offer their own unique level of intrigue if things go right for the respective franchises.
However, it is hard to ignore the talent and depth the Texans have along with having arguably the best quarterback in the division. Collins is a player who can get at least 80 receptions, 1,200 yards, and eight touchdowns annually if he can stay healthy and the rest of the group offers a great mixture of experience, youth, and depth that give Houston the ceiling to be a productive offense in 2025.
