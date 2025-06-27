What is the Jaguars Deepest Offensive Position Group?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have undergone several offensive changes to the roster and coaching staff this offseason. Liam Coen will make his debut this season as a first-time head coach as he looks to implement his creative run game and Sean McVay-like offensive system to Jacksonville.
Offensive coordinator Grant Udinski will man the offensive coaching staff that features pass game coordiantor Shane Waldron, quarterbacks coach Spencer Whippe, and wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett. On the roster, offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari will look to bolster the Jaguars offensive line into an sufficient unit after struggles from the last few seasons.
General manager James Gladstone oversaw the draft operations and selections of several key offensive players such as guard Wyatt Milum, center Jonah Monheim, and running backs LeQuint Allen and Bhayshul Tuten. Furthermore, playmakers such as Dyami Brown and first-round pick Travis Hunter will give quarterback Trevor Lawrence new weapons to target in the passing game.
There is a lot of newness in the Jaguars offense and it's exciting for fans. On paper, there are clear strengths and weakness on this side of the ball. Yet, one position stands out to me as a clear strength on offense.
The wide receivers underwent a face lift after the departures of Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk. With the additions of Hunter and Brown to join forces with Parker Washington and top playmaker Brian Thomas Jr., it is this group that is the deepest on this side of the ball.
There is an argument for the offensive line and its depth, but there are more glaring issues among that group than there are on the perimeter.
Thomas has a fantastic rookie season with over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie, quickly becoming one of the best young wide receivers in the NFL. He moves like a 5-foot-8, 180-pound gadget player at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, making him a force on the field and a player Coen will likely have as the featured go-to target in his passing game.
Brown is one of the most underrated pieces of the Jaguars skill position group. He brings vertical separation ability that allows him to win downfield consistently while flashing the possession skill set to be the flanker-Z wideout in Coen's offense.
Then, there is Hunter, the sensational two-way playmaker who will spend time at cornerback this season. Hunter won the Heisman trophy last season and signed one of the biggest rookie contracts in some time. His already elite ball skills and twitchiness as a runner make him a potentially electrifying playmaker in the Jaguars offense.
Washington will provide depth and return responsibilities on special teams, likely to have a role in the slot should he see the field. His explosive capabilites make him a fun playmaker to have as a No. 4 wide receiver.
Overall, the Jaguars wide receiver room improved and is filled with great talent, making way for a possible offensive resurgence and career season for Lawrence as a passer.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again on Brown, Hunter and more.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.