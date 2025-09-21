Jaguars' Travis Hunter Has Clear Message After Texans Win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter spoke after Sunday's win against the Houston Texans, and we were there for it all.
To view his comments, watch below.
For a partial transcript of his comments post-game, view below.
Hey, Travis. Obviously Coach said it was a very emotional locker room. What was it like for you seeing the reaction of beating Houston, a team that's had the Jaguars' number for a number of years?
TRAVIS HUNTER: It's a blessing we came out with a dub. We went in there, did everything the coaches told us to do. Even when we had little setbacks, we fought through it, adversity we fought through it so I was repeat excited we came out with a win.
And what did you make of Josh Hines-Allen's performance today?
TRAVIS HUNTER: He did great. He did what he was supposed to do. He helped the team out, he did his job and was able to capitalize on one of the big jobs he did at the end of the game.
Travis, what's it like for you when you see a guy who was struggling like Brian was today and then to come up with the big play at the end of the game? What can that do for him and what does it mean for you guys to see him come through in that moment?
TRAVIS HUNTER: It's just a confidence-booster for all the guys in the room. We see him has a leader. He’s a thousand-yard receiver. We expect him to be on top of his game every game. Just to see him bounce back and block out all the noise and go do his job and do what he's supposed to do. It means a lot to the younger guys in the room.
This is the kind of game that this team hasn't been able to really win the last two years, where it comes down to the end, there's one play here made, one there. Did you hear guys in there talking about and what kind of boost this gives to the confidence overall?
TRAVIS HUNTER: No, we don't talk like that. We go in there and try to win every game. We go out there and do what we're supposed to do to win every game. We don't talk like that. We don't talk about what happened in the past. Just present in the future and present right now.
