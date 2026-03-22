3 Jaguars Set For Breakout Seasons After Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are firmly entrenched in the 2026 offseason, and they are taking the steps they deem necessary to have another successful season this fall.

For the Jaguars to have that success, they will have to rely on several key players. Which of those players is now set up for breakout seasons after the opening stages of free agency? We break it down below.

Anton Harrison

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars are set to return each of their offensive linemen who were under cntract last season, that doesn't mean there aren't questions along the unit. What will they do with Walker Little? When will Cole Van Lanen be cleared to return? Will Patrick Mekari start at guard after a down year? When will Wyatt Milum get his shot? These are all fair questions to ask of the Jaguars' offensive line, but none of them have anythingto do with right tackle Anton Harrison.

Harrison had a good season for the Jaguars last year, with Liam Coen and his staff getting the most out of the former first-round pick. Now with Harrison not facing any internal or exteranal questions, there is nothing stopping him from turning in a potential career season.

Travis Hunter

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have already made it clear how they view Travis Hunter moving forward, and their offseason moves have only reinforced this. Hunter is set to be the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback this season, a role that has only been pushed even more by the Jaguars allowing cornerback Greg Newsome to walk in free agency.

Bringing back Montaric Brown gives Hunter a partner in the secondary, but no other moves have been made at cornerback. The Jaguars are clearly hoping for a massive year from Hunter cornerback, otherwise it stands to reason they would have made sone different decisions at cornerback.

Danny Striggow

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Danny Striggow (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have yet to make a single addition to their pass-rush this offseason, while depth pieces like Dawuane Smoot and Emmanuel Ogbah became free agents. Perhaps the Jaguars finally add to the defensive line via the draft, but it certainly seems second-year defensive end Danny Striggow is set for a big role.

Striggow showed serious flashes as an undrafted free agent for Jacksonville a year ago, and it seems hard to believe they do not anticipate him to be even better next year. If no hurdles are put in his way, then Striggow should be primed for a big season.