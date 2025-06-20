Jaguars' Travis Hunter Draws Massive Comparison
There might not be a tougher player to draw a comparison for than Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter.
Hunter is one of the most unique athletes not just in football, but all of sports. The No. 2 pick and former Colorado Buffaloes star and Heisman Trophy-winner is certainly one of a kind in the modern-day NFL considering his two-way talent.
But if Hunter were to have one comparison, this one might be the best one.
In a recent look by Fox Sports on the best comparisons for each team's top rookie to a former franchise great, Hunter was given an absolutely massive comparison: Jalen Ramsey.
"Ramsey is the only defensive back ever drafted by the Jaguars to have been named a Pro Bowler multiple times. At the risk of venturing into hyperbole, Hunter is even more athletic and instinctive. His ability to play both sides of the ball is unprecedented, and I believe he’ll ultimately be viewed as one of the greatest players in this franchise’s history," FOX Sports' Rob Rang said.
Some Jaguars fans still likely hold Ramsey's dramatic and angst-filled exit from the franchise in 2019 against him. But the reality is impossible to ignore -- if Hunter is anything close to Ramsey, then the Jaguars hit an absolute home run at No. 2 overall.
Ramsey is a like future Pro Football Hall of Fame talent, which would make him only the second player drafted by the Jaguars to make the hall after EVP Tony Boselli. Sure, things ended between him and the Jaguars on bad terms, but he is one of the best players in the entire history of the franchise regardless.
If Hunter can become the dominant week-in and week-out player that Ramsey was -- while also serving as the face and voice of the franchise like Ramsey did -- then expect for the Jaguars' brass to be very happy about how things played out with their most important rookie.
In many ways, Hunter has the potential to be even better than Ramsey since he has the capacity to also be a star at wide receiver.
Look for Hunter to do big things with the Jaguars -- perhaps even bigger than Ramsey ever did.
