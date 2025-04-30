Jaguars Fill Final Spots on 90-Man Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a full roster following the 2025 NFL Draft.
After the additions of nine draft picks, 20 undrafted free agents and new defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah by the end of last week, the Jaguars were at 89 players on their active roster. But after a pair of moves on Tuesday, the Jaguars now sit at 91 and have two new receivers on the roster.
The reason the Jaguars were able to add two receivers is due to the franchise seeing wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit’s roster status from Active to Exempt/International Player. This opened up an extra spot for the Jaguars' active roster, which led to the Jaguars signing wide receivers Darius Lassiter (BYU) and Dorian Singer (Utah).
Of the Jaguars' 22 undrafted free agents now on the roster, six play wide receiver. The Jaguars added wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick but otherwise did not add to a room that has veterans Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, Parker Washington, and Gabe Davis in it.
The Jaguars have made a point to add explosive skill players all through the offseason. Now, it is time to see if Lassiter, Singer or any of the other undrafted free agent pass-catchers are able to crack the Jaguars' 53-man roster following training camp later this summer.
“Yeah, I think we've definitely addressed the ability to strike from a distance. I think that that's something that we just struggled to do a little bit in Tampa where you ended up having to go 10-, 12-play drives a lot," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the draft.
"It was efficient, right, but ultimately you're looking to be as explosive as you can in both the run and the pass. I think that was definitely addressed in both pro free agency and the college draft landscape. Don't think we have to add any more at this point.”
With the Jaguars now sitting at a full roster for the first time during the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era, the next step is for the Jaguars to hit the practice field during the offseason program and, eventually, training camp and the regular season. Stick around with us to see how it all unfolds in 2025.
Make sure to follow us right now on X @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
You can also find us at always our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE