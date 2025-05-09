3 Things to Watch at Jaguars Minicamp
The Jacksonville Jaguars are kicking off the three-day rookie minicamp this week, and media will get their first look at the new batch of rookies on Saturday.
So, what will we be looking for during the Jaguars' minicamp practices? We break it down below.
Travis Hunter's practice plan
The No. 1 attraction for this weekend is clear and obvious: Travis Hunter. Hunter is already one of the biggest stars in the sports world before he has even taken his first NFL snap, and the buzz around his selection is bigger than any other in recent Jaguars memory -- it even drowns out the palpable buzz around the city and fan base when Trevor Lawrence was selected.
The expectation should be that Hunter will spent the majority -- if not all -- of the practice reps at wide receiver. But simply seeing him on a Jaguars' practice field will be seismic for all involved, and anything Hunter does throughout the day will be the talk of the town. That is how much energy his selection has brought.
The new-look backfield
The Jaguars picked up two new running backs in the draft and added another in undrafted free agency, and it seems like all three have a real chance to impress. The Jaguars struggled at the running back position last year, and the Jaguars' interest in Ashton Jeanty and RJ Harvey shows just how badly the Jaguars wanted to upgrade the position.
Seeing Bhayshul Tuten's speed up close will certainly be interesting, as will LeQuint Allen's pass-catching ability. Outside of what Hunter does at receiver, what these two rookies do over the three days will probably be the most interesting.
Which UDFAs flash
The Jaguars have always been a welcomed spot for undrafted free agents to land. The Jaguars have had several undrafted free agent success stories play out in recent years, and the new regime comes from perhaps the best organization in football in terms of developing undrafted free agents in the Los Angeles Rams.
Which ones will start to build momentum right out of the gate as they prepare for the Jaguars' offseason and eventually training camp? A strong first impression could do wonders, especially with so many players given fresh and clean slates under the new coaching staff.
