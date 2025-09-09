Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 1 Review
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class debuted during the season opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, but which rookies stood out amongst the rest?
We break it down below.
Travis Hunter
It was a quiet debut for rookie star Travis Hunter, who mostly caught screens and short choice routes and was only targeted downfield twice: one was an incompletion, and one was an interception. According to NFL Pro, Hunter was sent in motion on 35.9% of total snaps, recording 2 receptions for 16 yards and 1 first down, the highest motion use of any Jaguars receiver since last season (min. 20 snaps). He also played six defensive snaps.
Hunter's role should only increase for the Jaguars moving forward, though one would hope he starts to see more targets downfield and fewer targets near the line of scrimmage like he did in hs first contest.
Caleb Ransaw
Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.
Wyatt Milum
Wyatt did not play due to injury.
Bhayshul Tuten
Bhayshul Tuten only played four snaps in his debut, recording three carries for 11 yards. He did generate 14 yards after contact, however, which suggests there were mostly blocking issues when he was on the field. With Tank Bigsby now traded to the Eagles, Tuten should have more of a chance to make plays moving forward with an expanded role.
Jack Kiser
It was a quiet debut for Jack Kiser, who played 13 special teams snaps as a core four special teams member but did not record any tackles. Kiser is in pure backup mode behind Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Ventrell Miller.
Jalen McLeod
Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.
Rayuan Lane
Just like Kiser, Rayuan Lane played 13 snaps as a core member of special teams but, otherwise, did not record a snap on defense or record any stats.
Jonah Monheim
Monheim only played two offensive snaps, and both were kneel downs by the Jaguars' offense.
LeQuint Allen Jr.
LeQuint Allen Jr. played 11 total snaps (nine offense, two special teams) and recorded two touches for 11 yards, with his primary role being in pass-protection.
