Jaguars Rookie Update: Week 1 Review

How did the Jacksonville Jaguars rookies perform in the first week of the season? We take a look at Travis Hunter and the rest of the class.

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a breath while warming up before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a breath while warming up before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class debuted during the season opener vs. the Carolina Panthers, but which rookies stood out amongst the rest?

We break it down below.

Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) screams as he comes out of the tunnel before the start of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a quiet debut for rookie star Travis Hunter, who mostly caught screens and short choice routes and was only targeted downfield twice: one was an incompletion, and one was an interception. According to NFL Pro, Hunter was sent in motion on 35.9% of total snaps, recording 2 receptions for 16 yards and 1 first down, the highest motion use of any Jaguars receiver since last season (min. 20 snaps). He also played six defensive snaps.

Hunter's role should only increase for the Jaguars moving forward, though one would hope he starts to see more targets downfield and fewer targets near the line of scrimmage like he did in hs first contest.

Next Gen Stats / Next Gen Stats

Caleb Ransaw

Caleb Ransaw did not play due to injury.

Wyatt Milum

Wyatt did not play due to injury.

Bhayshul Tuten

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) looks on after a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten only played four snaps in his debut, recording three carries for 11 yards. He did generate 14 yards after contact, however, which suggests there were mostly blocking issues when he was on the field. With Tank Bigsby now traded to the Eagles, Tuten should have more of a chance to make plays moving forward with an expanded role.

Jack Kiser

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jack Kiser (54) hits the sled during the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a quiet debut for Jack Kiser, who played 13 special teams snaps as a core four special teams member but did not record any tackles. Kiser is in pure backup mode behind Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, and Ventrell Miller.

Jalen McLeod

Jalen McCleod did not play due to injury.

Rayuan Lane

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) walks between warmups before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like Kiser, Rayuan Lane played 13 snaps as a core member of special teams but, otherwise, did not record a snap on defense or record any stats.

Jonah Monheim

Jacksonville Jaguars center Jonah Monheim (60) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Monheim only played two offensive snaps, and both were kneel downs by the Jaguars' offense.

LeQuint Allen Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) is tackled bye Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) and Carolina Panthers cornerback Chau Smith-Wade (26) during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LeQuint Allen Jr. played 11 total snaps (nine offense, two special teams) and recorded two touches for 11 yards, with his primary role being in pass-protection.

