3 Key Fantasy Stats from Jaguars vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a revelatory game in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Their opponent proved to be a lesser team, but no one really knew what to expect from the Jags this season either.
There were high hopes after an offseason full of roster moves and a systematic overhaul led by General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, but vision without execution is hallucination.
The Jaguars were able to turn some of their aspirations into reality in their season opener versus the Panthers, en route to a commanding 26-10 victory. It was a highly encouraging win for their prospects in the 2025 campaign and for some of their fantasy football owners.
Jaguars offense will keep growing
1. Zero unblocked pressures allowed
One of the most underrated performances in the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 came from the offensive line. This unit was highly questionable last year, making it a priority for the franchise to put better protection around quarterback Trevor Lawrence and provide better blockers for Travis Etienne Jr. and the rest of its running backs.
The Jaguars brought in two new starters for the O-line, replacing Mitch Morse and the retired Brandon Scherff with Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari. They also added depth with Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum, and Jonah Monheim between the draft and free agency.
The starting unit changed throughout training camp and preseason and could still be tweaked moving forward, but the offensive line had a highly encouraging showing against the Panthers, with just six pressures, zero unblocked ones, and no sacks allowed. That could lead to a dominant, well-balanced fantasy season from the Jaguars' offense.
2. Travis Etienne Jr. 40 snaps played
There was fear that Jacksonville would have a deep, volatile running back committee this season, with four ball-carriers on the 53-man roster: Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr. As promised, all four rushers appeared in the backfield for the Jags on Sunday, but they had a clear lead rusher.
ETN played 40 snaps and carried the ball 16 times and caught three passes. Bigsby had the second-highest usage for Jacksonville with 14 plays and five attempts. So long as Etienne Jr. can be efficient in his opportunities like he was in Week 1, he should handle the bulk of the workload for the Jaguars.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. 93 yards after contact
Travis Etienne Jr. finished his season debut with 156 yards from scrimmage, including a game-breaking 71-yard breakout run. His Week 1 performance included 93 yards after contact.
To be fair, 61 of them came on one play, but that means he still racked up 32 on his 18 other touches. ETN might not have the most consistent volume with the Jaguars' running back situation this season, but he could emerge as a top fantasy back due to his explosive potential in this offense.
Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus
