Jaguar Report

3 Key Fantasy Stats from Jaguars vs. Panthers

The Jacksonville Jaguars showed a lot of promise in their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, including within the fantasy football realm.

Andy Quach

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1), center, rushes for yards against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21), left, and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1), center, rushes for yards against Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21), left, and safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Panthers 26-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a revelatory game in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Their opponent proved to be a lesser team, but no one really knew what to expect from the Jags this season either. 

There were high hopes after an offseason full of roster moves and a systematic overhaul led by General Manager James Gladstone, Head Coach Liam Coen, Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, and Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile, but vision without execution is hallucination. 

The Jaguars were able to turn some of their aspirations into reality in their season opener versus the Panthers, en route to a commanding 26-10 victory. It was a highly encouraging win for their prospects in the 2025 campaign and for some of their fantasy football owners

Jaguars offense will keep growing

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Carolina Panthers, Trevor Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) makes a pass during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Zero unblocked pressures allowed

One of the most underrated performances in the Jacksonville Jaguars' win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 came from the offensive line. This unit was highly questionable last year, making it a priority for the franchise to put better protection around quarterback Trevor Lawrence and provide better blockers for Travis Etienne Jr. and the rest of its running backs. 

The Jaguars brought in two new starters for the O-line, replacing Mitch Morse and the retired Brandon Scherff with Robert Hainsey and Patrick Mekari. They also added depth with Chuma Edoga, Wyatt Milum, and Jonah Monheim between the draft and free agency. 

The starting unit changed throughout training camp and preseason and could still be tweaked moving forward, but the offensive line had a highly encouraging showing against the Panthers, with just six pressures, zero unblocked ones, and no sacks allowed. That could lead to a dominant, well-balanced fantasy season from the Jaguars' offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Carolina Panthers, Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr. 40 snaps played

There was fear that Jacksonville would have a deep, volatile running back committee this season, with four ball-carriers on the 53-man roster: Travis Etienne Jr., Tank Bigsby, Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen Jr. As promised, all four rushers appeared in the backfield for the Jags on Sunday, but they had a clear lead rusher

ETN played 40 snaps and carried the ball 16 times and caught three passes. Bigsby had the second-highest usage for Jacksonville with 14 plays and five attempts. So long as Etienne Jr. can be efficient in his opportunities like he was in Week 1, he should handle the bulk of the workload for the Jaguars. 

Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL, Carolina Panthers, Travis Etienne Jr.
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) finds a hole during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Travis Etienne Jr. 93 yards after contact

Travis Etienne Jr. finished his season debut with 156 yards from scrimmage, including a game-breaking 71-yard breakout run. His Week 1 performance included 93 yards after contact. 

To be fair, 61 of them came on one play, but that means he still racked up 32 on his 18 other touches. ETN might not have the most consistent volume with the Jaguars' running back situation this season, but he could emerge as a top fantasy back due to his explosive potential in this offense.

Advanced stats via Pro Football Focus

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley to keep track of the Jaguars' fantasy performances throughout the 2025 season.

Please let us know your thoughts on their Week 1 fantasy performance when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Andy Quach
ANDY QUACH

Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.